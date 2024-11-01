Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

The approach uses a cable-driven transport configuration in which a UAV carries a winch and tether and performs an enclosing and binding maneuver around a target structure. A human-in-the-loop knot planner interprets user sketches, extracts an enclosing plane around the object, searches feasible paths via frontier clusters, and generates a knotting trajectory that the UAV executes. The design integrates UAV mobility for positioning and a winch for load bearing, so the aircraft can secure the tether and then reel the load upward.
The planner is guided by three optimization metrics: enclosing planarity, tether visibility, and tether clearance. Enclosing planarity helps keep the tether from slipping off the structure, tether visibility maintains visual tracking of the cable, and tether clearance reduces the chance of collision with obstacles. "The three metrics work synergistically-enclosing planarity prevents tether slippage, tether visibility maintains real-time monitoring, and tether clearance avoids collisions," said co-first author Rui Jin.
The UAV platform carries LiDAR and RGB-D cameras linked to an onboard computer that manages mapping, perception, and tether detection in real time. With this sensing stack, the aircraft can first enclose the object, then search for and locate the tether segment, and finally execute the binding step that completes the knot.
The system was validated through outdoor experiments and simulations. In an urban outdoor test, the UAV autonomously completed knotting on the roof of a linkway and then lifted a 15.3 kg payload to a height of 3.5 m in 42.1 s. In simulation, the method achieved shape-agnostic knotting, with success rates above 90% across 30 trials each on four structure types: pipeline, archway, billboard, and bridge.
Ablation experiments examined the role of each optimization metric. Removing enclosing planarity dropped the success rate to 8%, while omitting tether visibility or tether clearance reduced the robustness of tether binding and degraded overall task performance. These tests underscored that all three metrics are required to maintain reliable operation during the knotting process.
"While the system shows strong performance, it faces limitations: reliance on clear visual access to the tether, sensitivity to environmental disturbances, and the need for mechanical optimization of the winch-tether mechanism," said co-first author Xinhang Xu. Future research directions include control algorithms that compensate for tether-induced disturbances, multimodal sensing for more robust tether detection, and explicit modeling of how the tether interacts with surrounding structures.
Overall, the autonomous knotting system offers a method for rapid deployment of heavy-load transport in unstructured environments, where pre-installed anchors are not available. The authors suggest that such cable-driven aerial systems could expand the range of robotic logistics tasks that can be carried out in complex field settings.
Authors of the paper include Rui Jin, Xinhang Xu, Yizhuo Yang, Jianping Li, Muqing Cao, and Lihua Xie. The work received partial support from Singapore's Ministry of Education under AcRF TIER 1 Grant RG64/23 and from the National Research Foundation Medium-Sized Centre for Advanced Robotics Technology Innovation.
Research Report: Tethered UAV Autonomous Knotting on Environmental Structures for Transport
Related Links
Beijing Institute of Technology Press Co., Ltd
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South
North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing
Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets
UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace
DLR completes ground roll tests of HAP alpha uncrewed high altitude solar aircraft
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks
Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion
Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed
Timeline of Japan and China's spat
Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?
Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters