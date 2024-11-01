Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy

MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Jan 13, 2026

British MPs voiced major security concerns Tuesday over China's proposed new London embassy after a leading daily reported the site would house 208 secret rooms, including a "hidden chamber".

Urgent questions were raised in parliament ahead of a January 20 government deadline for a decision on the planning proposals for a new embassy.

The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained unredacted plans for the vast new building set to be erected close to the Tower of London on the historical site of the former Royal Mint.

It showed that Beijing reportedly plans to construct a single "concealed chamber" among "secret rooms" underneath the embassy which would be placed alongside sensitive underground communications cables.

Beijing also plans to demolish and rebuild a wall between the cables and the embassy, according to the unredacted plans.

The embassy, which if approved would be the largest in the UK by area, has been beset by delays, protests and concerns for years, prompting frustration in Beijing.

Alicia Kearns, the opposition Conservative Party's interior spokeswoman, told parliament Tuesday the new embassy would give China a "launch-pad for economic warfare" against Britain.

"The government can claim today that they had no idea about these secret rooms, and we will take them at that word," she said.

"But they cannot now say they have no power to protect us. Protect our economy, protect the British people, deny the Chinese Communist Party their embassy."

In response, planning minister Matthew Pennycook said the government would not be commenting on speculation in the press about the secret rooms and said the government had "transparently sought" further information on the redacted drawings.

"If new, potentially relevant information is drawn to the department's attention, it will be assessed," he said.

Kearns and other MPs also raised other security concerns, such as whether exiled Hong Kong activists living in the UK could face increased surveillance.

"We recognise that China poses a series of threats to UK national security and we challenge these robustly," Pennycook added.

"China also presents opportunities to the UK as the world's second largest economy and the UK's third largest trading partner. We will therefore continue to develop a consistent and pragmatic approach to economic engagement without compromising our national security."

Activists plan to protest against the proposed embassy on Saturday.

"I want my government to stand up to bullies, not reward them," said Labour MP Sarah Champion.

"We need to be seeing rules, limits, put in place around China to stop this behaviour, not rewarding them with the embassy that they so dearly want."

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Turning point? Canada's tumultuous relationship with China
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 12, 2026
 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will head to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, hoping for closer ties as he looks to reduce his country's dependence on the United States. The trip will be the first by a Canadian leader in almost a decade, as the two sides seek to turn the page on a series of diplomatic spats. Here is why the visit is significant and what it could mean for China-Canada relations: - Big deal - Carney will visit China from Tuesday to Saturday, ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SUPERPOWERS
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
SUPERPOWERS
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
SUPERPOWERS
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
SUPERPOWERS
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
SUPERPOWERS
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
SUPERPOWERS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.