Planet partners with EMDYN to enhance intelligence and security monitoring with satellite data

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has finalized a three-year agreement with EMDYN, a European company specializing in agile, intelligence-driven solutions and security services.

Under the new partnership, EMDYN will leverage Planet's extensive satellite constellation, including its near-daily global imagery and taskable high-resolution SkySat satellites, to observe subtle shifts across large areas. This capability enables monitoring of activities such as border dynamics, infrastructure expansion, and maritime behavior, while also capturing targeted high-resolution snapshots of evolving events.

Planet's global network offers commercial customers unmatched surface coverage and revisit frequency, delivering a near-continuous view of Earth's surface. EMDYN will integrate this imagery into its proprietary Platform, combining it with signals intelligence, ground-based sensors, and open-source information.

By fusing multiple geospatial data sources, EMDYN transforms raw satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. This supports real-time early warning systems, situational awareness, and anomaly detection across fields including defense operations, national infrastructure security, counter-terrorism, and risk assessment.

The collaboration merges Planet's rapid Earth observation capabilities with EMDYN's sophisticated analytics and mission-specific intelligence tools. Together, they aim to deliver critical situational insights for organizations operating in high-risk environments, where quick and confident decision-making is essential.

