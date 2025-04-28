Planet partners with EMDYN to enhance intelligence and security monitoring with satellite data

Under the new partnership, EMDYN will leverage Planet's extensive satellite constellation, including its near-daily global imagery and taskable high-resolution SkySat satellites, to observe subtle shifts across large areas. This capability enables monitoring of activities such as border dynamics, infrastructure expansion, and maritime behavior, while also capturing targeted high-resolution snapshots of evolving events.
Planet's global network offers commercial customers unmatched surface coverage and revisit frequency, delivering a near-continuous view of Earth's surface. EMDYN will integrate this imagery into its proprietary Platform, combining it with signals intelligence, ground-based sensors, and open-source information.
By fusing multiple geospatial data sources, EMDYN transforms raw satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. This supports real-time early warning systems, situational awareness, and anomaly detection across fields including defense operations, national infrastructure security, counter-terrorism, and risk assessment.
The collaboration merges Planet's rapid Earth observation capabilities with EMDYN's sophisticated analytics and mission-specific intelligence tools. Together, they aim to deliver critical situational insights for organizations operating in high-risk environments, where quick and confident decision-making is essential.
Related Links
Planet Labs
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact
Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters