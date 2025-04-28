Military Space News
 Planet partners with EMDYN to enhance intelligence and security monitoring with satellite data
Planet partners with EMDYN to enhance intelligence and security monitoring with satellite data
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has finalized a three-year agreement with EMDYN, a European company specializing in agile, intelligence-driven solutions and security services.

Under the new partnership, EMDYN will leverage Planet's extensive satellite constellation, including its near-daily global imagery and taskable high-resolution SkySat satellites, to observe subtle shifts across large areas. This capability enables monitoring of activities such as border dynamics, infrastructure expansion, and maritime behavior, while also capturing targeted high-resolution snapshots of evolving events.

Planet's global network offers commercial customers unmatched surface coverage and revisit frequency, delivering a near-continuous view of Earth's surface. EMDYN will integrate this imagery into its proprietary Platform, combining it with signals intelligence, ground-based sensors, and open-source information.

By fusing multiple geospatial data sources, EMDYN transforms raw satellite imagery into actionable intelligence. This supports real-time early warning systems, situational awareness, and anomaly detection across fields including defense operations, national infrastructure security, counter-terrorism, and risk assessment.

The collaboration merges Planet's rapid Earth observation capabilities with EMDYN's sophisticated analytics and mission-specific intelligence tools. Together, they aim to deliver critical situational insights for organizations operating in high-risk environments, where quick and confident decision-making is essential.

