In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador

Unnamed sources earlier told Politico, the New York Times, ABC News and other news outlets that Waltz was about to become the first senior-level adviser released by Trump.
Hours after the reports surfaced, Trump announced his plans to nominate Waltz to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump also said he will name Secretary of State Marco Rubio to replace Waltz as national security adviser on an interim basis.
The Senate must confirm Waltz's ambassadorship and his eventual permanent replacement as National Security adviser.
Trump previously nominated Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but she withdrew her consideration for the position.
Stefanik might run for election as New York's governor, which has led to tensions between her and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., The Hill reported.
Waltz's possible replacement as National Security adviser had been discussed for weeks within the White House, ABC News reported.
Some have suggested special envoy Steve Witkoff might step into the role if it becomes vacant.
Witkoff is representing the United States in negotiations with Russia, Iran and Hamas to try to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Other potential replacements include Stephen Miller, who is Trump's primary policy adviser; Richard Grenell, who is the president's special envoy for special missions; and Sebastian Gorka, who is the National Security Council's senior director for counterterrorism, Politico reported.
Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong also might leave his position, the news outlets reported.
Waltz is a military veteran, a former member of Congress from Florida from 2019 until 2025, and a former member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Waltz accidentally included The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg in a secure Signal app chat discussing pending aerial strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on March 15.
Goldberg afterward reported he had been included in the chat due to a mistake made by a Waltz staffer, who intended to include someone else in the chat and not Goldberg.
The military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have continued since March 15.
Trump says they won't end until the Houthis stop attacking commercial shipping and U.S. military assets in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and in the air.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US Space Force strengthens missile warning network with acceptance of next generation SBIRS S2E2 system
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters