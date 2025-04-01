NRO and Space Force launch joint mission aboard Falcon 9

This launch underscores the strategic alliance between the NRO and SSC in delivering affordable and dependable access to orbit for national defense. "NRO and SSC's partnership through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program is an important step in safeguarding our nation's interests in space," said Col. Eric Zarybnisky, director of the NRO's Office of Space Launch. "Together, we are advancing national security by ensuring the U.S. maintains resilient and cost-effective space capabilities to meet evolving threats and deliver vital intelligence."
The NROL-69 mission marks the NRO's first launch with SpaceX under the NSSL Phase 2 contract awarded in August 2020. The NSSL program, managed by SSC from its base at Los Angeles Air Force Base, is a joint procurement initiative with the NRO to maintain continuous and secure space launch access for defense missions.
Earlier missions under the Phase 1A segment of the NSSL contract included NROL-87 and NROL-85, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2022.
"The combined team of our skilled personnel plus SpaceX in partnership with the NRO thoroughly examined the flight hardware and integration elements to minimize mission risks," said Col. Jim Horne, Senior Materiel Leader of Launch Execution. "And our SSC team who operate the range systems and infrastructure was fantastic. It was our first NSSL mission this calendar year, and it hit the mark, right in the middle."
Over the past two years, the NRO has added more than 150 satellites to orbit, forming the largest and most advanced government satellite network in U.S. history. With this momentum continuing, NRO anticipates around a dozen launches in 2025 alone. NROL-69 represents its fifth launch of the year, following NROL-153, NROL-57, and two missions included in SpaceX's Transporter-12 and Transporter-13 rideshare flights.
For more than six decades, the NRO has provided critical support to U.S. intelligence, military, civil, and allied organizations through its advanced reconnaissance capabilities. Its next-generation systems aim to deliver time-sensitive intelligence data to users more efficiently than ever before.
Related Links
NRO
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands
Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'
Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO
Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
|
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Denmark brings forwards women's military service
More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan
Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector
Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy
Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump
Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position
US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters