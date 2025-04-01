Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 NRO and Space Force launch joint mission aboard Falcon 9
illustration only
NRO and Space Force launch joint mission aboard Falcon 9
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), in collaboration with the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC), Space Launch Delta 45, and SpaceX, successfully deployed the NROL-69 mission on March 24, 2025. The launch, which occurred at 1:48 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, utilized a Falcon 9 rocket. After delivering its classified payload into orbit, the rocket's first-stage booster made a safe return to Landing Zone 1.

This launch underscores the strategic alliance between the NRO and SSC in delivering affordable and dependable access to orbit for national defense. "NRO and SSC's partnership through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program is an important step in safeguarding our nation's interests in space," said Col. Eric Zarybnisky, director of the NRO's Office of Space Launch. "Together, we are advancing national security by ensuring the U.S. maintains resilient and cost-effective space capabilities to meet evolving threats and deliver vital intelligence."

The NROL-69 mission marks the NRO's first launch with SpaceX under the NSSL Phase 2 contract awarded in August 2020. The NSSL program, managed by SSC from its base at Los Angeles Air Force Base, is a joint procurement initiative with the NRO to maintain continuous and secure space launch access for defense missions.

Earlier missions under the Phase 1A segment of the NSSL contract included NROL-87 and NROL-85, which launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2022.

"The combined team of our skilled personnel plus SpaceX in partnership with the NRO thoroughly examined the flight hardware and integration elements to minimize mission risks," said Col. Jim Horne, Senior Materiel Leader of Launch Execution. "And our SSC team who operate the range systems and infrastructure was fantastic. It was our first NSSL mission this calendar year, and it hit the mark, right in the middle."

Over the past two years, the NRO has added more than 150 satellites to orbit, forming the largest and most advanced government satellite network in U.S. history. With this momentum continuing, NRO anticipates around a dozen launches in 2025 alone. NROL-69 represents its fifth launch of the year, following NROL-153, NROL-57, and two missions included in SpaceX's Transporter-12 and Transporter-13 rideshare flights.

For more than six decades, the NRO has provided critical support to U.S. intelligence, military, civil, and allied organizations through its advanced reconnaissance capabilities. Its next-generation systems aim to deliver time-sensitive intelligence data to users more efficiently than ever before.

Related Links
 NRO
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
SpaceX launches classified payload from Florida for Defense Department
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 24, 2025
SpaceX on Monday launched a Falcon 9 rocked carrying a classified payload for the U.S. Department of Defense from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff was at 1:48 p.m. from Pad 40, and the first stage landed about 8 minutes later at Landing Zone 1 at the station in Florida. Weather was 95% favorable, according to SpaceX officials. This was its second flight for the first-stage booster with the previous launch of Starlink satellites on Feb. 27. In partnership with Spa ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
SPACEWAR
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship

 Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles

 Iran unveils missile systems on strategic Gulf islands

 Kim oversees NKorea's new weapons ahead of Russian security chief visit
SPACEWAR
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot

 Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool

 North Korea's Kim oversees test of new 'suicide drones'

 Nigeria, Sahel militants embrace DIY drone warfare
SPACEWAR
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations

 European satellite group ready to step up for Kyiv's military: CEO

 Researchers establish new basis for quantum sensing and communication
SPACEWAR
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead

 Denmark brings forwards women's military service

 More kit, better barracks: Germany's military in need of overhaul
SPACEWAR
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce

 United States launches military 'upgrade' in Japan

 Spain PM vows plan to boost defence sector

 Sweden to boost defence spending $30 bn over a decade
SPACEWAR
Trump 'angry' at Putin for criticizing Zelensky's legitimacy

 Cooperation 'better than confrontation,' Polish PM urges Trump

 Senators to grill Trump pick for top US military position

 US defence chief visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.