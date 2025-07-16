Military Space News
 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 16, 2025

Russia fired hundreds of drones, artillery and a ballistic missile at Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Ukraine said, defying calls by Donald Trump to reach a peace deal.

The attacks left one woman dead and wounded more than two dozen people across multiple regions, while a missile attack cut power and water in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig, according to authorities.

The bombardment came two days after US President Trump threatened to impose severe sanctions against the country unless it reached a peace settlement within 50 days to end its three-year war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian officials last met for direct peace talks more than a month ago, and no further meetings have been scheduled despite the Kremlin saying it is open for more talks.

Russia fired at least 400 drones at Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, as well as an Iskander ballistic missile launched from the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian air force said.

Overnight drone attacks on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia left eight wounded, while three were wounded in an attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.

Russian attacks on the city of Kryvyi Rig wounded at least 15 people, destroyed an industrial building and disrupted power and water supplies, according to local officials.

A 17-year-old boy was among those injured, the city's mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram.

"He was wounded in the abdominal cavity. He was immediately taken to the hospital, in serious condition. Now doctors are fighting for his life," he wrote.

"This has never happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds simultaneously," he added, referring to Iranian-designed drones.

Russia has stepped up its summer campaign against Ukraine in recent weeks as Washington-mediated ceasefire talks stall.

Its army has pushed ahead on the battlefield, while pounding Ukraine with combined drone, artillery and missile strikes.

Trump said Monday he had struck a deal with NATO chief to supply more American air defence systems and weapons to Ukraine, citing his frustration with Russia's refusal to accept a ceasefire.

