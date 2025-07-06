Military Space News
 Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) July 6, 2025

Leaders from India, the United States and Taiwan offered their support to Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday Sunday, a landmark anniversary raising geopolitical questions for the future.

Tibetans fear China will eventually name a rival successor to the Dalai Lama, bolstering Beijing's control over Tibet, the territory it poured troops into in 1950 and has ruled ever since.

The man who calls himself a "simple Buddhist monk" celebrated in India, where he has lived since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.

The Dalai Lama says only his India-based office has the right to identify his eventual successor.

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement, read at celebrations in the Himalayan hilltown where the Dalai Lama lives.

"He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline," he added.

China insisted Wednesday that it would have final say on who succeeds the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Modi's effusive support is significant.

India and China are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, but have sought to repair ties after a 2020 border clash.

- 'Cherish freedom' -

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said in a statement, read at the celebrations in India, that Washington was "committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans".

"We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," the statement added.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te -- who leads an island that China says is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize -- said in a statement read at the ceremony that the example set by the Dalai Lama "resonates with all who cherish freedom, democracy and respect for human rights".

Messages from three former US presidents were also broadcast.

"At a time when we see the forces of division tearing at the fabric of our common humanity... I'm grateful for your enduring efforts to build a better, kinder, more compassionate world," Bill Clinton said.

"The world is a troubled place, and we need your spirit of kindness and compassion and love more than ever," George W. Bush added.

Barack Obama wished a "very happy birthday to the youngest 90-year-old I know".

"It is humbling to realise that you've been a leader on the world stage for longer than I've been alive," Obama said, in his message to his "dear friend".

"You've shown generations what it means to practice compassion, and speak up for freedom and dignity," Obama added. "Not bad for someone who describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk."

'Simple Buddhist monk' Dalai Lama marks landmark 90th birthday
Mcleod Ganj, India (AFP) July 6, 2025 - Calling himself a "simple Buddhist monk" who usually didn't celebrate birthdays, the Dalai Lama marked his 90th on Sunday by praying for peace after China insisted it would have the final say on who succeeded the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Chanting of red-robed monks and nuns rang out from Himalayan hilltop forested temples in India, home to the Dalai Lama since he and thousands of other Tibetans fled Chinese troops who crushed an uprising in their capital Lhasa in 1959.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations," the Dalai Lama said in a message, thanking those marking it with him for using the opportunity "to cultivate peace of mind and compassion".

Dressed in traditional robes and a flowing yellow wrap, he walked with the aid of two monks while flashing his trademark beaming smile to thousands of followers.

Beijing condemns the Nobel Peace Prize winner -- who has led a lifelong campaign for greater autonomy for Tibet, a vast high-altitude plateau -- as a rebel and separatist.

Alongside the celebrations, however, is the worry for Tibetans in exile that China will name its successor to bolster control over the territory it poured troops into in 1950 and has ruled ever since.

That raises the likelihood of rival challengers to the post; one by self-declared atheist Beijing, the other by the Dalai Lama's office based in neighbouring India, a regional rival of China.

- 'Good heart' -

The celebrations on Sunday are the culmination of days of long-life prayers for Tenzin Gyatso, who followers believe is the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, a man whose moral teachings and idiosyncratic humour have made him one of the world's most popular religious leaders.

"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone," he said in his birthday message.

"Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place."

The celebrations also included his key announcement that, after being inundated with messages of support from fellow Tibetans both inside and in exile, the spiritual institution will continue after his death.

He said he had received appeals from followers from across the Himalayan region, Mongolia and parts of Russia and China.

The seemingly esoteric matters of reincarnation have real-world political consequences, with Tibetans fearing his death will mark a major setback in his push for more autonomy for the Himalayan region.

The Dalai Lama said his India-based office alone would "exclusively" identify that successor -- prompting a swift and sharp reply from China that the reincarnation "must be approved by the central government" in Beijing.

China said the succession would be carried out "by drawing lots from a golden urn", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Wednesday.

That urn is held by Beijing, and the Dalai Lama has warned that, when used dishonestly, it lacks "any spiritual quality".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered effusive birthday greetings on Sunday, calling the Dalai Lama an "enduring symbol of love".

India and China are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, but have sought to repair ties after a 2020 border clash.

- 'Freedom and dignity' -

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said in a statement that Washington was "committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans".

Among the crowds attending the celebrations was Hollywood star Richard Gere, a longtime backer of the Tibetans in exile, who on Sunday said the Dalai Lama "totally embodies selflessness, complete love and compassion and wisdom".

Messages of support were also given by former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as Barack Obama, who said the Dalai Lama had shown what it means to "speak up for freedom and dignity".

The ceremony ended with the Dalai Lama eating a slice of cake and thousands singing "happy birthday".

No details have been released for the future succession.

All so far have been men or boys, often identified as toddlers and taking up the role only as teenagers.

The current Dalai Lama, himself identified in 1937, has said that if there is a successor it will come from the "free world" outside China's control.

In a speech to followers on Sunday, the Dalai Lama said his practice of Buddhism meant he had dedicated his life towards seeking compassion.

"I'm now 90 and... when I reflect on my life, I see that I have not wasted my life at all", he said, speaking in Tibetan.

"I would not have regrets at the time of my death; rather I would be able to die very peacefully."

SUPERPOWERS
