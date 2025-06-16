NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025



Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has secured a seven-figure agreement with NATO to deliver a comprehensive daily monitoring and intelligence platform, reinforcing the Alliance's ability to respond swiftly to global developments. The contract comes amid heightened efforts by European nations to bolster defense readiness in light of evolving geopolitical tensions.

Under this agreement, Planet will integrate its PlanetScope Broad Area Monitoring technology with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) analytics. This combination aims to deliver persistent space-based surveillance, early warning indicators, and enhanced maritime domain awareness (MDA) to NATO decision-makers.

Will Marshall, Planet's Co-founder and CEO, emphasized the company's role in meeting the urgent need for fast, reliable intelligence solutions: "The current geopolitical landscape underscores the critical need for rapid, comprehensive, and broad area intelligence expertise. As European nations enhance their defense capabilities, they're seeking reliable, trusted partners who can deliver these specialties quickly and consistently - and Planet is uniquely equipped to meet this rapidly growing, global market demand."

Marshall also noted that Planet's established expertise in daily Earth observation positions it to fulfill NATO's expanding intelligence demands with unparalleled scale and frequency.

The new solution will enable NATO to move from reactive, target-based intelligence gathering to a proactive model using anomaly detection across wide areas. This approach significantly enhances NATO's Indications and Warning (I&W) systems and allows for more efficient and strategic threat analysis.

Admiral Pierre Vandier, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, highlighted the operational value: "Our partnership with Planet, harnessing their Broad Area Monitoring technology combined with AI and ML analytics, is a significant stride for NATO. It grants us persistent space-based surveillance, bolstering our enhanced early Indicators and Warnings and strengthening our Maritime Domain Awareness. This swift integration of Planet's satellite data and insights, especially through the Smart Indications and Warning, Broad Area Detection (SINBAD) project, is vital for strengthening our global awareness and rapidly addressing complex security challenges at speed. This initiative reinforces NATO's commitment to maintaining our technological edge, ensuring strategic advantage and cost-effectiveness, and directly enhancing deterrence, strengthening collective defence, and empowering our warfighters with real-time situational awareness."

