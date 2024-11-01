Terror Nullius: How Australia Forged a Nation Through Terror

There is nothing to minimise in what happened at Bondi. Families have been destroyed; first responders and bystanders carry lifelong trauma; survivors will spend years trying to rebuild ordinary life around gunshot wounds, prosthetics and flashbacks. But recognising that reality does not require pretending Australia has no prior history of mass killing and terror; it requires the opposite, insisting that the nation's oldest, largest campaigns of terror not be erased in real time by editors chasing "biggest ever" superlatives.
What followed was not the peaceful, organic "settlement" of empty land, but a drawn-out struggle in which the emerging Australian colonies and later the Commonwealth used organised terror to secure control of territory. "Terror Nullius" captures that pattern: not as a claim that every settler was a killer, or that there were no Indigenous reprisals, but as a description of a national strategy in which patrols, police units and settler militias were repeatedly deployed to make certain districts unliveable for Aboriginal people. Fear was not a side effect; it was the mechanism by which Australia extended its frontier.
Behind these numbers are specific campaigns. In Tasmania's "Black War" of the 1820s and 1830s, roving parties and military operations cut deep into Aboriginal communities, forcing survivors into ever smaller pockets of land and then onto islands and missions. In south-west Victoria's Eumeralla conflict, settlers and Native Police carried out repeated raids that cumulatively killed hundreds of Gunditjmara people over two decades. In north-west New South Wales and Queensland, mounted police units rode circuits over vast areas, attacking camp after camp in what researchers now describe as "groups of massacres" rather than isolated events.
Individual incidents rival or exceed any modern-era terrorist attack on Australian soil. At places such as Slaughterhouse Creek and Hospital Creek in New South Wales and at Arafura Station in the Northern Territory, contemporary accounts and later oral histories describe death tolls running into the dozens or even around 200: camps of men, women and children surrounded and shot down as they ran, or driven into rivers and over cliffs. These actions were often led by or involved state officers, justified as "dispersals" or punitive expeditions, and aimed at sending a warning to every neighbouring group.
An official Board of Inquiry in 1928 and 1929 cleared Murray and framed the shootings as necessary reprisals, accepting that those killed were "hostile natives" and rejecting calls for prosecution. The purpose of the expeditions was not simply to arrest or avenge a single death; it was to demonstrate that challenging pastoral expansion would provoke overwhelming lethal force and that Aboriginal presence in certain areas would be tolerated only on terms set by the state and station owners.
The target here is not the reporters on the ground in Sydney who are interviewing families and standing outside hospitals; many are doing emotionally gruelling work under deadline pressure, trying to give victims back their names and stories. The problem lies higher up the chain, in editorial conferences where decisions are made about how to frame Bondi, how far back to go in "background" paragraphs, and what language will lead the nightly bulletin. It is at that level that a choice is made to treat frontier massacres as a separate, dusty category - "colonial history" - rather than part of the same continuum of mass terror on Australian soil.
Corporate media, driven by ratings, advertiser comfort and a tight news cycle, have limited incentive to complicate a simple narrative of innocent Australia suddenly assailed by imported hatred. Linking Bondi to a longer history of terror, some of it carried out in the name of Australia itself, risks controversy, audience discomfort and accusations of "politicising" tragedy. It is far easier, from a commercial standpoint, to speak of "our darkest day" than to ask why prior dark days never made it into the canon.
But there is a common thread: the deliberate use of violence to send a message beyond the immediate victims. On the frontier, that message was clear - this land is no longer yours; resistance will be answered with collective punishment. At Bondi, the message was directed at a broader public as well, framed in antisemitic hatred, radical ideology and personal grievance that investigators are still untangling. To call both forms of violence "terror" is not to collapse difference; it is to acknowledge that the Australian state has both inflicted and now suffers terror on its own territory.
Being honest about that history does not dishonour those killed at Bondi. It does the opposite: it refuses to build empathy for today's victims on top of denial of yesterday's. A nation capable of holding both realities at once - present-day grief and historical truth - is a nation that treats terrorism not as theatre for the nightly news, but as a repeated moral failure, whether committed in uniform or in defiance of the law.
Related Links
Colonial Frontier Massacres in Australia, 1788-1930
The Long War - Doctrine and Application
