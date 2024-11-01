Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

The company describes Project Talon as an uncrewed wingman platform developed to contribute to air dominance by working in concert with manned aircraft rather than replacing them.
Northrop Grumman states that Project Talon combines broad mission versatility with modular manufacturing techniques that shorten development and production timelines by emphasizing speed and simplicity.
The aircraft is intended to act as a force multiplier for both crewed and uncrewed systems, with mission roles that include increasing lethality, improving adaptability in changing tactical conditions and supporting overall mission effectiveness.
According to the company, Project Talon expands previous boundaries of collaborative aircraft technology to give U.S. and international customers additional options for projecting power in dynamic threat environments.
Northrop Grumman reports having more than 500,000 autonomous flight test hours over seven decades of work in autonomy, experience it cites as a foundation for Project Talon and other programs.
The company notes that the Beacon autonomous testbed ecosystem, introduced earlier in 2025, has been used to accelerate Project Talon by testing its avionics software in real-world environments.
Project Talon was designed, built and brought to the threshold of flight in under 24 months, a schedule Northrop Grumman links to its modular manufacturing approach and use of the Beacon test infrastructure.
Northrop Grumman adds that Project Talon builds on a family of advanced autonomous systems deployed across multiple domains, with the new aircraft intended to inform future concepts for collaborative combat aircraft.
Related Links
Northrop Grumman
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Aerodata debuts AeroForce X MALE UAV for long endurance ISR missions
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
Elephants adapt to drones for conservation in Kenya
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
Putin visits India for defence, trade talks
EU gives Germany free pass over defence spending
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
G20 grapples with splintering world order
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters