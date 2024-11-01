Military Space News
 Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 05, 2025

MOJAVE, Calif. - Dec. 4, 2025 - Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) unveiled Project Talon, an autonomous aircraft built to fly alongside crewed fighters as a collaborative teammate for combat missions.

The company describes Project Talon as an uncrewed wingman platform developed to contribute to air dominance by working in concert with manned aircraft rather than replacing them.

Northrop Grumman states that Project Talon combines broad mission versatility with modular manufacturing techniques that shorten development and production timelines by emphasizing speed and simplicity.

The aircraft is intended to act as a force multiplier for both crewed and uncrewed systems, with mission roles that include increasing lethality, improving adaptability in changing tactical conditions and supporting overall mission effectiveness.

According to the company, Project Talon expands previous boundaries of collaborative aircraft technology to give U.S. and international customers additional options for projecting power in dynamic threat environments.

Northrop Grumman reports having more than 500,000 autonomous flight test hours over seven decades of work in autonomy, experience it cites as a foundation for Project Talon and other programs.

The company notes that the Beacon autonomous testbed ecosystem, introduced earlier in 2025, has been used to accelerate Project Talon by testing its avionics software in real-world environments.

Project Talon was designed, built and brought to the threshold of flight in under 24 months, a schedule Northrop Grumman links to its modular manufacturing approach and use of the Beacon test infrastructure.

Northrop Grumman adds that Project Talon builds on a family of advanced autonomous systems deployed across multiple domains, with the new aircraft intended to inform future concepts for collaborative combat aircraft.


