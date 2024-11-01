Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Aboard Air Force One (AFP) Oct 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Monday the announcement by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of a nuclear-powered cruise missile test was not "appropriate".

"He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One.

Putin on Sunday announced the successful final test of the Burevestnik missile, which he said has "unlimited range".

Trump had promised to quickly end the Ukraine war upon his return to the White House in January, but talks between Moscow and Kyiv have stalled despite the US president's mediation efforts.

Russia's forces are slowly but steadily gaining ground in Ukraine, grinding through Kyiv's defences in costly battles.

Russia says successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile
Moscow (AFP) Oct 26, 2025 - Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, amid Moscow's ongoing Ukraine offensive and uncertainty over a new summit with US leader Donald Trump.

"The decisive tests are now complete," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin during a meeting with military officials.

He ordered the preparation of "infrastructure to put this weapon into service in the Russian armed forces."

Putin called the missile a "unique creation that no one else in the world possesses", adding that the Burevestnik has "unlimited range".

During the last test on October 21, the missile flew for some 15 hours, travelling 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles), said Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, adding that this was not the upper limit for the weapon.

"The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance," he said.

Putin announced the Russian military's development of the missiles in 2018, which he said could evade all defence systems, against the backdrop of a perceived threat from the United States.

Seven years later, the announcement of a successful final test comes as Russian forces slowly but steadily gain ground in Ukraine, grinding through Kyiv's defences in costly battles.

Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have stalled, despite mediation efforts from Trump, who had promised to quickly end the war upon his return to the White House in January.

Trump slapped sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies on Wednesday, complaining that his talks with Putin to end the Ukraine war "don't go anywhere."

On Saturday, Trump played down prospects of a new summit with Putin, saying he was "not going to be wasting my time".

The remarks came as Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev met with Trump administration officials on Friday and Saturday, a Russian source familiar with the talks told AFP. The talks are expected to continue on Sunday.

Putin, for his part, said on Sunday that he did not want to set a timetable for an end to the fighting.

"We are not going to align anything with any dates or events... we will base our actions on military rationality," he said.

Meanwhile, an overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed three people and wounded dozens, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

In Russia's Belgorod region, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and wounded one, the local governor said.

