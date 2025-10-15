Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 15, 2025



Iridium Communications and Qualcomm Technologies have integrated Iridium data services into the Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio, aiming to deliver resilient, secure L band satellite links for U.S. government and approved allied users. The effort targets handheld and mounted radios, autonomous systems, and other platforms that operate where terrestrial networks are congested, compromised, or absent.

The Snapdragon platform aggregates multiple Iridium services on a single chipset to match mission needs. Short Burst Data supports low-latency messaging and telemetry, while Iridium Burst enables simultaneous broadcasts to unlimited enabled devices. Pairing the Iridium waveform with Qualcomm's cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS capabilities supports global connectivity under tight SWaP-C constraints.

Iridium Executive Vice President of Government Programs Scott Scheimreif said, "The Snapdragon MTR positions Iridium and QTI at the forefront of next-generation communications architectures while equipping warfighters and coalition partners with scalable solutions."

Devices using Qualcomm silicon with integrated Iridium services are expected to be eligible for activation through the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services program after commercial arrangements among Qualcomm, Iridium, and OEMs are finalized. EMSS provides trusted and protected satellite access for an unlimited number of approved government users worldwide.

Beyond MTR, the companies intend to make Iridium data services accessible via the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System through an M.2 modem module, enabling government partners to build specialized satellite-enabled solutions.

Iridium and Qualcomm are showcasing Snapdragon MTR capabilities at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington DC from Oct 13 to Oct 15, 2025, with demonstrations alongside industry partners.

Related Links

Iridium Communications Inc.

Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

