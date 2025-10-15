Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

The Snapdragon platform aggregates multiple Iridium services on a single chipset to match mission needs. Short Burst Data supports low-latency messaging and telemetry, while Iridium Burst enables simultaneous broadcasts to unlimited enabled devices. Pairing the Iridium waveform with Qualcomm's cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS capabilities supports global connectivity under tight SWaP-C constraints.
Iridium Executive Vice President of Government Programs Scott Scheimreif said, "The Snapdragon MTR positions Iridium and QTI at the forefront of next-generation communications architectures while equipping warfighters and coalition partners with scalable solutions."
Devices using Qualcomm silicon with integrated Iridium services are expected to be eligible for activation through the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services program after commercial arrangements among Qualcomm, Iridium, and OEMs are finalized. EMSS provides trusted and protected satellite access for an unlimited number of approved government users worldwide.
Beyond MTR, the companies intend to make Iridium data services accessible via the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System through an M.2 modem module, enabling government partners to build specialized satellite-enabled solutions.
Iridium and Qualcomm are showcasing Snapdragon MTR capabilities at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington DC from Oct 13 to Oct 15, 2025, with demonstrations alongside industry partners.
