Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
illustration only
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 15, 2025

Iridium Communications and Qualcomm Technologies have integrated Iridium data services into the Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio, aiming to deliver resilient, secure L band satellite links for U.S. government and approved allied users. The effort targets handheld and mounted radios, autonomous systems, and other platforms that operate where terrestrial networks are congested, compromised, or absent.

The Snapdragon platform aggregates multiple Iridium services on a single chipset to match mission needs. Short Burst Data supports low-latency messaging and telemetry, while Iridium Burst enables simultaneous broadcasts to unlimited enabled devices. Pairing the Iridium waveform with Qualcomm's cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS capabilities supports global connectivity under tight SWaP-C constraints.

Iridium Executive Vice President of Government Programs Scott Scheimreif said, "The Snapdragon MTR positions Iridium and QTI at the forefront of next-generation communications architectures while equipping warfighters and coalition partners with scalable solutions."

Devices using Qualcomm silicon with integrated Iridium services are expected to be eligible for activation through the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services program after commercial arrangements among Qualcomm, Iridium, and OEMs are finalized. EMSS provides trusted and protected satellite access for an unlimited number of approved government users worldwide.

Beyond MTR, the companies intend to make Iridium data services accessible via the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System through an M.2 modem module, enabling government partners to build specialized satellite-enabled solutions.

Iridium and Qualcomm are showcasing Snapdragon MTR capabilities at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington DC from Oct 13 to Oct 15, 2025, with demonstrations alongside industry partners.

Related Links
 Iridium Communications Inc.
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 25, 2025
 Terran Orbital Corporation has completed delivery of all 42 satellite bus platforms for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer program. The spacecraft, built in partnership with Lockheed Martin, will support a resilient low-Earth orbit communications network providing secure, low-latency data links for U.S. and allied forces worldwide. "Completing delivery of all satellite buses for the SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer marks a major achievement for Terran Orbital and a key milesto ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones

 EU eyes building 'drone wall': question is, what is it?
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.