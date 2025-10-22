Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Stockholm (AFP) Oct 22, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Sweden on Wednesday where the two countries will make a "defence export" announcement, the Swedish government said.

Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet in the town of Linkoping, home to defence group Saab which produces the Gripen jet fighter among other weapons.

"Following their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement in the area of defence export," the government said in a statement.

"A strong and capable Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden, and we will continue to make sure Ukraine can fight back against Russia's aggression," Kristersson wrote on social media platform X.

Last year, Sweden suspended plans to send its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, after partner countries requested that priority be given to American F-16s.

The press conference is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 17, 2025
 China said on Friday it has expelled two top generals from the military and ruling Communist Party, part of corruption investigations into nine high-ranking army officials. The announcement marks the latest push in a sweeping drive to root out graft at all levels of the party and state since President Xi Jinping came to power over a decade ago. It also comes just days before a closely watched four-day gathering of top officials in Beijing for deliberations on long-term economic planning. He ... read more
MILPLEX
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
MILPLEX
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official

 Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought

 'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine

 Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
MILPLEX
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia

 NATO and EU scramble to boost drone defences to counter Russia
MILPLEX
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity

 Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
MILPLEX
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense

 Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
MILPLEX
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row

 EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry

 China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe
MILPLEX
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call

 Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

 Pope Leo visits 'school of peace' sailing the Mediterranean

 Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
MILPLEX
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.