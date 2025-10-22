Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement

Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet in the town of Linkoping, home to defence group Saab which produces the Gripen jet fighter among other weapons.
"Following their meeting, Kristersson and Zelensky will hold a joint press conference to make an announcement in the area of defence export," the government said in a statement.
"A strong and capable Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden, and we will continue to make sure Ukraine can fight back against Russia's aggression," Kristersson wrote on social media platform X.
Last year, Sweden suspended plans to send its Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, after partner countries requested that priority be given to American F-16s.
The press conference is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).
