SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite



by Mark Moran



Washington DC (UPI) Oct 23, 2025



SpaceX launched a Spanish communications satellite atop a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in a rare expendable mission.

The rocket deployed the SpainSat NG 2 satellite about 35 minutes after launch above the island of Madagascar, and headed into geostationary orbit about 23,000 miles above the Earth.

The V10 76 first-stage reusable fuel booster, which typically returns to a droneship, was used for the 21st and final time, and is being retired.

Since the first-stage booster was expendable, it was not fitted with landing legs or grid fins that are typically used to guide the rocket back to the waiting droneship.

The lack of those devices meant the rocket was lighter, adding to its lift capacity at launch and saved a modest amount of fuel.

The SpainSat NG 2 satellite is the second in a pair of geostationary satellites produced by Hindesat. SpainSat NG 1 was launched in January and began operating in August.

The SpainSat satellites will provide communications for the Spanish government, but through the country's NATO partnership, they will also provide service in parts of the European Union, Hindesat said. SpainSat NG 1 and NG 2 are capable of providing coverage that reaches from the United States to Singapore.

