SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite

The rocket deployed the SpainSat NG 2 satellite about 35 minutes after launch above the island of Madagascar, and headed into geostationary orbit about 23,000 miles above the Earth.
The V10 76 first-stage reusable fuel booster, which typically returns to a droneship, was used for the 21st and final time, and is being retired.
Since the first-stage booster was expendable, it was not fitted with landing legs or grid fins that are typically used to guide the rocket back to the waiting droneship.
The lack of those devices meant the rocket was lighter, adding to its lift capacity at launch and saved a modest amount of fuel.
The SpainSat NG 2 satellite is the second in a pair of geostationary satellites produced by Hindesat. SpainSat NG 1 was launched in January and began operating in August.
The SpainSat satellites will provide communications for the Spanish government, but through the country's NATO partnership, they will also provide service in parts of the European Union, Hindesat said. SpainSat NG 1 and NG 2 are capable of providing coverage that reaches from the United States to Singapore.
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
UK to urge more long-range missiles for Ukraine at London summit
Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought
'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
|
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
Lithuania slams airspace incursion denied by Russia
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump as EU seeks to shore up Ukraine as US wavers
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Trump says Xi could have 'big influence' on Putin; as high-stakes meeting with Xi looms
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters