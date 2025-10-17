Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense

The IFPC 2nd Interceptor will provide an integrated defensive layer bridging the operational gap between short-range air defense systems and the Patriot missile defense system. Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will oversee development, production, and delivery, incorporating advanced command and control and intercept technologies to strengthen battlefield resilience.
"We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Army for this critical program," said Randy Crites, vice president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Advanced Programs. "The IFPC 2nd Interceptor agreement demonstrates the Army's confidence in our ability to deliver innovative, effective and sustainable solutions that meet their evolving needs. This is representative of our industry leadership in IAMD capabilities that work for any objective. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the Army and supporting their mission to protect our nation and its interests."
Lockheed Martin emphasized that the project underscores its commitment to 21st Century Security technologies designed to counter evolving global threats. The company expects the collaboration to accelerate innovation in interceptor design and performance while maintaining alignment with the Army's broader modernization framework.
In parallel, Lockheed Martin is partnering with AeroVironment to integrate supporting technologies into the IFPC 2nd Interceptor Program. The collaboration is intended to enhance system adaptability and mission readiness across multiple operational environments.
