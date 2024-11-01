Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

Working in partnership with T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Iridium will activate PNT services across a series of live network sites throughout the United States. These sites will implement Iridium's advanced timing synchronization solution, which complements existing GPS systems to deliver uninterrupted service even during GNSS disruptions. The expanded deployment will see Iridium PNT receivers installed at 90 additional T-Mobile 5G network locations across diverse U.S. regions.
The DOT's CPNT Action Plan is focused on evaluating and integrating commercially available positioning and timing technologies to ensure critical infrastructure - such as telecommunications, energy, and transportation - remains secure and reliable. By incorporating Iridium PNT, T-Mobile aims to strengthen its network performance, mitigate timing vulnerabilities, and enhance user experience with improved reliability.
"It is essential for the U.S. to strengthen the resilience of our 5G wireless networks and other critical infrastructure that relies on PNT," said Dr. Michael O'Connor, executive vice president, PNT, Iridium. "Our partnership with an industry-leading company like T-Mobile underscores the proven performance of our solution and reinforces why it's the gold standard for PNT services like timing synchronization."
T-Mobile will also conduct controlled testing at its dedicated range, featuring both normal and adverse conditions to validate Iridium's system under real-world network scenarios.
Iridium's PNT system provides sub-100-nanosecond accuracy - finer than one millionth of a second - and is secured through cryptographic methods. Its L-band signals, transmitted from Iridium's global low-Earth orbit constellation, are roughly 1,000 times stronger than standard GPS signals and can operate reliably indoors without external antennas or weather interference.
Related Links
Iridium Communications Inc
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought
'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia
NATO and EU scramble to boost drone defences to counter Russia
China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
|
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry
Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row
EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
China expels two top-ranked generals from military in graft probe
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Pope Leo visits 'school of peace' sailing the Mediterranean
Trump says to meet with Xi at South Korea summit
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters