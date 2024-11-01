UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive

"Lessons from conflicts including Ukraine have demonstrated the real-world value of gaming technology in training drone operators and enhancing cyber capabilities," said General Tom Copinger-Symes, deputy commander of cyber and specialist operations command.
The games would "strengthen our warfighting readiness" while building partnerships with allied nations "who share our commitment to technological innovation in defence", he added in a Ministry of Defence statement.
The British military officially recognised Esports as a sport last year.
Around 40 nations including Canada and Poland will take part in the International Defence Esport Games (Ideg).
After several knock-out rounds, the final will be held in October 2026 at a new venue dedicated to video games and Esports in northeastern Sunderland.
The venue has been developed by the British Esports Federation, a competition partner, the ministry said.
Veterans minister Louise Sandher-Jones said the "nature of war is changing, and we must change with it".
"Our personnel must be as skilled in cybersecurity and with controllers as they are in traditional combat," she added.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Zelensky meets Macron seeking air defence deal for Ukraine: AFP
Russia strike on Kyiv apartment block kills six, Ukraine says
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
UK and MBDA announce major anti-drone laser contract
Europe 'not ready' for Russian drone attack: EU defence chief
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion; German military to counter drones domestically
UNIBIRD introduces AI navigation for drones in GPS-denied zones
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
|
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Polish PM denounces 'sabotage' of railway line to Ukraine
Italy's Leonardo launches joint venture with UAE defence firm
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund
U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia
Japan-China row over Taiwan highlights fragile ties
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters