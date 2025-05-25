Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army



by AFP Staff Writers



Nairobi (AFP) May 25, 2025



Uganda has "suspended" all military cooperation with Germany, its army said Sunday, claiming the German ambassador "engaged in subversive activities" in the east African country.

The army earlier accused some European embassies of supporting "negative and traitorous groups", singling out German ambassador Matthias Schauer.

It followed reports that diplomats had criticised the behaviour of President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is head of the army.

Kainerugaba, who is considered most likely to succeed his 80-year-old father as president, is known for his colourful social media posts.

He has frequently threatened members of the opposition online and recently boasted of kidnapping and torturing the bodyguard of the country's main opposition leader in his basement.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has with immediate effect suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," said army spokesman Chris Magezi on X.

Kainerugaba posted: "We are having some issues with the current German ambassador to Uganda".

"It has to do with him as a person. He is wholly unqualified to be in Uganda. It has nothing to do with the great German people. Whom I admire a lot," Kainerugaba wrote.

European diplomats reportedly raised criticisms about Kainerugaba in a meeting with Museveni's brother, Salim Saleh, earlier this week.

Local media reported that Saleh vowed to "rein in" the army chief.

Rights groups say the government has accelerated its crackdown on opponents and critics ahead of elections in January when Museveni hopes to extend his 40-year rule.

Germany and Uganda have long-standing ties. The German embassy characterises the relationship as one of "stability and trust" on its website.

Schauer has served as the European nation's ambassador since 2020.

Bilateral trade between the two last year was worth roughly $335 million, according to the German embassy, noting that Uganda mainly imported "machinery and chemical products".

