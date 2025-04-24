Zelensky says Russia used North Korean missile in Kyiv attack



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 24, 2025



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile in deadly Kyiv attack that killed 12 and wounded dozens.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Zelensky said on social media.

