 Zelensky says Russia used North Korean missile in Kyiv attack
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 24, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile in deadly Kyiv attack that killed 12 and wounded dozens.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Zelensky said on social media.

