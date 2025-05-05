Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of Kashmir last month, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy," the military said in a statement.
On Saturday, the military said it had tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres (280 miles).
It did not say where either of the tests took place.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the military's "full preparedness for national defence".
"The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands," he said in a statement.
The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.
Islamabad warned last week of an imminent air strike from its neighbour and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.
International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad -- who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region -- to de-escalate.
The two sides have exchanged nightly gunfire for more than a week nine along the militarised Line of Control, the de facto border, according to Indian defence sources.
Muslim-majority Kashmir, a region of around 15 million people, is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed in full by both.
On the Pakistani side, emergency drills have been carried out on playing fields, residents have been told to stock up on food and medicine, and religious schools have been closed.
In Indian-run Kashmir, a vast manhunt seeking the gunmen continues across the territory, while those living along the frontier are moving further away -- or cleaning out bunkers fearing conflict.
Sharif has postponed an official visit to Malaysia scheduled for Friday as tensions mounted, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.
His office said the two sides spoke on Sunday night and that he "conveyed that he looked forward to paying an official visit to Malaysia later this year".
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad on Monday for an official visit.
"Pakistan is presenting its case to friendly countries," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on a visit to Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday.
