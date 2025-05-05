Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Islamabad (AFP) May 5, 2025

The Pakistan military said on Monday it had conducted a missile test with a range of 120 kilometres (75 miles), the second launch in two days as tensions with India have soared over disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of Kashmir last month, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy," the military said in a statement.

On Saturday, the military said it had tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres (280 miles).

It did not say where either of the tests took place.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the military's "full preparedness for national defence".

"The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands," he said in a statement.

The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.

Islamabad warned last week of an imminent air strike from its neighbour and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad -- who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region -- to de-escalate.

The two sides have exchanged nightly gunfire for more than a week nine along the militarised Line of Control, the de facto border, according to Indian defence sources.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, a region of around 15 million people, is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed in full by both.

On the Pakistani side, emergency drills have been carried out on playing fields, residents have been told to stock up on food and medicine, and religious schools have been closed.

In Indian-run Kashmir, a vast manhunt seeking the gunmen continues across the territory, while those living along the frontier are moving further away -- or cleaning out bunkers fearing conflict.

Sharif has postponed an official visit to Malaysia scheduled for Friday as tensions mounted, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

His office said the two sides spoke on Sunday night and that he "conveyed that he looked forward to paying an official visit to Malaysia later this year".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad on Monday for an official visit.

"Pakistan is presenting its case to friendly countries," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told reporters on a visit to Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland
 Washington (AFP) April 29, 2025
 The United States on Tuesday announced the approval of a $1.33 billion sale of 400 medium-range air-to-air missiles and related support to Poland, a NATO ally that borders Russian territory. "The proposed sale will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing air-to-air defense to protect Polish and allied forces in transition or combat and significantly improve the Polish contribution to NATO requirements," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a s ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MISSILE NEWS
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

 Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
MISSILE NEWS
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
MISSILE NEWS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
MISSILE NEWS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
MISSILE NEWS
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

 Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

 India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade

 Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.