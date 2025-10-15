Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

"By incorporating Aliaca and Capa-X into our UAS portfolio, we are building a cohesive family of products and solidifying Airbus' position as a market leader in the tactical drone segment," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. "With this move, we are setting up a centre of excellence that consolidates a comprehensive and complementary portfolio of uncrewed aerial systems and facilitates synergies across the teams that are working to further develop and support them. It will also accelerate the cooperation between drones and helicopters thanks to our HTeaming solution," he added.
Uncrewed aerial systems have become vital for missions requiring real-time intelligence. They provide high-resolution sensing for ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) and long-endurance ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), supporting naval, expeditionary, and parapublic operations such as firefighting and law enforcement.
Located in Pierrelatte, southern France, Survey Copter has specialized in light tactical drone systems since 1996, supplying more than 300 units to civil and military customers worldwide. Airbus' tactical UAS lineup now includes the 25 kg Aliaca, capable of carrying 3 kg of payload for six hours; the 25 kg Flexrotor, which can lift 8 kg for 12 to 14 hours; the 120 kg Capa-X, adaptable for diverse missions with a 20 kg payload; and the 760 kg VSR700, a stealthy, multi-mission drone tailored for maritime, cargo, and combat roles.
Airbus Defence and Space continues to advance complementary large and high-end UAS systems, including the Eurodrone for European defense cooperation, the SIRTAP for day and night ISR over land and sea, the solar-electric Zephyr HAPS for stratospheric operations, and a range of aerial target drones.
The company's crewed-uncrewed teaming technology enables pilots and helicopter crews to manage drones in flight, extending sensor reach and mission capability while keeping manned aircraft focused on their core operational tasks.
Related Links
Airbus
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians
German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister
Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
EU eyes building 'drone wall': question is, what is it?
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
|
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'
Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending
JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries
Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters