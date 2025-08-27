Military Space News
 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 3, 2025

The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen after Huthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," an Israeli military statement said.

According to the Israeli military, it was the first time a missile launch from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Huthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa last week.

In a speech broadcast Sunday on the rebels' Al-Masirah TV, their leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi vowed to continue "targeting Israel with missiles and drones" and to escalate those attacks.

The Iran-backed Huthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports as well as the capital.

