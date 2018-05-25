France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

In a Normandy field pocked with rabbit holes, spindly structures form part of a long-range detection system dubbed Nostradamus, Europe's only "over-the-horizon" radar which can see as far as Moscow.
Developed in 1995, the technology works by bending signals beyond the Earth's curvature, but has long been sidelined.
Now, Nostradamus -- named after the 16th-century French astrologer and reputed seer -- sits at the heart of the country's efforts to reinforce its long-range detection capacity, an area where Paris still depends heavily on Washington.
The push for France to invest in its own surveillance systems comes as US President Donald Trump has made clear he expects Europe to do more for its own security.
The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza "gave us a lot to think about", said French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a trip to the facility on Thursday.
Two incidents underscored the risks Europe is facing, Lecornu said, pointing to a Russian nuclear-capable missile fired at Ukraine in 2024 and ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards Israel at more than 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) per hour.
Nostradamus had long been "on the back burner", the defence minister said, but its revival now forms part of the country's massive security investment drive.
President Emmanuel Macron, who has long urged greater European sovereignty, called in July for a 3.5-billion-euro ($4-billion) spending boost.
Of that, funding for Nostradamus is earmarked for an initial two million euros, with a further 50 million euros set to follow.
This type of system allows for long-range surveillance and anti-stealth capabilities, which enable it to detect aircraft invisible to conventional radar, according to Onera, the French aerospace research centre behind the technology.
The system can track both hypersonic missiles, like those fired from Iran, and slow-moving objects at high altitude, such as the Chinese balloon shot down over the United States in February 2023.
The aim is to bring Nostradamus to full capacity by mid-2028 by linking it to the air operations command system, said Air Force chief of staff General Jerome Bellanger.
France and Germany have also launched a joint initiative called Jewel to pool ground-based radar resources, open to other European partners, Lecornu said.
The project would allow data-sharing and the installation of antennas in other countries on the continent.
"We know that these sites are of obvious strategic interest," he said.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
What to watch at China's massive military parade
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
China denies conspiring with NK, Russia; Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters