 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 25, 2025

The U.S. military is deploying a real-time cybersecurity system to ensure its soldiers, sailors, air and space personnel have technological superiority over the nation's adversaries.

The new system employs automation, critical controls, continuous monitoring, survivability and training to enable rapid recognition of threats and defeat them, according to War Department.

The new cybersecurity system will include continuous, automated monitoring to recognize threats, issue alerts and respond rapidly to threats in real time.

The cybersecurity system is in addition to the military using technology to rapidly equip U.S.military sources with cutting-edge capabilities, according to U.S. Central Command.

A newly created Rapid Employment Joint Task Force will work to ensure the nation's deployed military forces benefit from the newest technologies that make it easier for them to fulfill their missions.

"This is about getting new warfighting capabilities into the hands of our skilled warfighters faster," CentCom Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

"This new task force will synergize existing efforts among our service components and support [War] Sec. [Pete] Hegseth's drive to rapidly equip our warriors."

Officials for Boeing and Palantir earlier this week announced they are collaborating to use artificial intelligence to more rapidly produce military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and other weapons systems.

Such technological advancements make it easier for U.S. forces to counter aggressive actions, such as Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait while undertaking a joint air-sea drill.

The military exercise used live fire and involved 32 Chinese military aircraft, 22 of which crossed the strait's median line.

Russia also has violated the airspace of NATO nations in recent days with drones and military aircraft.

