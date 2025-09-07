Military Space News
 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 07, 2025

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Gilat DataPath, has secured a contract exceeding $7 million to deliver transportable SATCOM terminals for the U.S. Department of Defense through a prime contractor. Deliveries of the systems are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

The order includes multiple DKET 3421 transportable terminals along with associated support services. The DKET 3421 is a rugged, field-tested solution that supports multi-carrier operations and a scalable modem configuration of up to 32 modems, making it well-suited for defense customers requiring high-capacity, resilient communications in mobile operations.

The contract highlights the growing demand for rapidly deployable SATCOM solutions among defense organizations that must maintain robust connectivity in dynamic environments.

"Gilat DataPath takes great pride in being a supplier of cutting-edge DKET solutions to the government and military community for almost 30 years," said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. "This award reinforces Gilat DataPath's ability to deliver mission-critical communications solutions to our customers' stringent requirements."

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
