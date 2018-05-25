Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack



by AFP Staff Writers



Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 3, 2025



The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen, after Huthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.

In two separate statements nearly 10 hours apart, the Israeli military said missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted, with air raid sirens activated both times.

Both attacks were claimed by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

According to the military, the first launch marked the first time a missile fired from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Huthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said during the day that two missiles were fired at the Tel Aviv area as part of their "initial response to the Israeli aggression against our country".

"Our operations will continue at an escalating pace during the coming period," he added.

The Huthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports as well as the capital.

Related Links

Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

