Military Space News
MILPLEX
 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 7, 2025

A US Congressional committee report released Tuesday said that five major semiconductor equipment manufacturers, including European giant ASML, sold $38 billion worth of critical technology to China in 2024, including to companies flagged as US national security threats.

The House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party found that China now accounts for 39 percent of total revenue for the five leading "toolmakers" -- the specialized, highly complex machines needed to produce computer chips.

The report mentioned US companies Applied Materials, KLA Corporation and Lam Research, but said ASML of the Netherlands and Japan's Tokyo Electron had substantially increased sales to restricted Chinese entities as Washington imposed stricter controls on American companies' exports.

The investigation revealed that five Chinese companies restricted by Washington for their military ties were among the top 30 customers of all five equipment manufacturers between 2022 and 2024.

These included Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China's largest chipmaker, and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC).

"The Toolmakers are selling the forges of future weapons and surveillance tools to the very companies that seek to build (China's) semiconductor industry into a dominant force," the report said.

The supply from the five companies is crucial to China's efforts to ramp up its chip industry to beat restrictions imposed by Washington as Beijing looks to keep up in the race towards state-of-the-art AI technology.

The report said ASML sold 70 percent of its advanced DUV immersion lithography systems to China in 2024, up from 26 percent in 2022. These machines are critical for producing sophisticated semiconductors used in artificial intelligence and military applications.

"China is striving with all its might to build a domestic, self-sufficient semiconductor manufacturing industry," the report warned, noting the technology could be used for military projects threatening the US.

The committee recommended dramatically expanding export controls to cover all semiconductor manufacturing equipment capable of producing advanced chips destined for China, not just specific components or products.

It also called for better alignment of export controls among US allies, particularly the Netherlands and Japan, warning that the current patchwork system creates an "unlevel playing field" where foreign companies can sell equipment that American firms cannot.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
 Brest, France (AFP) Oct 1, 2025
 France has detained two senior crew members of a tanker linked to Russia, which data showed was off the Danish coast last month during mysterious drone flights, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The Boracay, a Benin-flagged vessel blacklisted by the European Union for being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet" of ageing oil tankers, was stationed off Denmark from September 22 to 25, according to ship tracking data analysed by AFP. Drones have been sighted across Denmark, including over ... read more
MILPLEX
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
MILPLEX
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
MILPLEX
EU leaders plot defence boost in shadow of Denmark drones

 From Donbas to the desert: Mali Tuaregs borrow Ukraine's war tactics

 French navy responds to drone threat with jamming and a 'wall of steel'

 Denmark closes airspace to civilian drones amid rise in sightings
MILPLEX
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
MILPLEX
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
MILPLEX
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
MILPLEX
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military

 US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

 Estonia PM says Russia incursions aim to distract EU from Ukraine

 Trump's ego and 'Finnish solution' for Ukraine: ex-NATO chief's memoir
MILPLEX
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.