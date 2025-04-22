Ambitious cross-continental initiative targets breakthroughs in AI space and cyber tech

Both institutions bring complementary expertise to the partnership. Surrey has recently established two major interdisciplinary centers: the Surrey Institute for People-Centred AI and the Institute for Sustainability. The university also continues to advance its longstanding contributions to aerospace through the Surrey Space Centre, and it hosts one of the UK's foremost cybersecurity research hubs, the Surrey Centre for Cyber Security.
Adelaide's contributions are anchored in national research leadership, with key facilities including the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Resources, and the Environment Institute.
Commenting on the partnership, Patrick Degg, Vice-President, Global at the University of Surrey, stated: "We now have a real chance to shape technologies like AI so they work for people and the planet, not just for profit. I look forward to seeing Surrey and Adelaide build on this strong start in the years ahead."
Among the joint initiatives is a study addressing academic integrity in the era of AI-generated content, aiming to establish methods to safeguard authentic authorship. Another key project will examine the potential of terahertz frequencies in space-based telecommunications, potentially enabling faster, more efficient satellite communications.
Professor Jessica Gallagher, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement at the University of Adelaide, emphasized the partnership's broader significance: "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our collaboration with the University of Surrey to deliver innovative, interdisciplinary research that leads to a better future for all."
Established in 2022, the Surrey-Adelaide alliance has grown through ongoing exchanges of academic leadership, joint research forums, and collaborative program development. A recent delegation from Surrey visited Adelaide in March 2025 to formalize the next stage of their work, including the distribution of the new research fund. The visit also laid the groundwork for expanded initiatives such as international student mobility programs and the development of short courses focused on AI, cybersecurity, and space technologies, designed to meet emerging industry demands.
