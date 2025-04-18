Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`



by Doug Cunningham



Washington DC (UPI) Apr 18, 2025



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is "not our war" and that if it's not possible to reach a peace deal within days "we're done."

Rubio said the United States needs to determine very quickly -- in a matter of days -- whether or not ending the war "is doable" over the next few weeks.

"If it's not possible -- if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen," Rubio said, " Then I think the president's probably at a point where he's going to say, well, we're done."

"I think it's important to remind everybody that the Ukraine war is a terrible thing, but it's not our war. We didn't start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for over the last three years, and we want it to end. But it's not our war."

Rubio did not spell out whether his comments mean the United States will also be done with supporting Ukraine as it defends against the Russian invasion and occupation.

"We've spent three years, billions of dollars supporting the Ukrainian side, and -- but now we've reached the point where we have other things we have to focus on," Rubio said. "We're prepared to be engaged in this as long as it takes, but not indefinitely, not without progress. If this is not possible, we're going to need to move on."

U.S. and Ukrainian officials, including Rubio, met Thursday in Paris for talks on the war as Russia continued to attack Ukraine.

Rubio told reporters Friday that "we had positive meetings yesterday."

He said he thought the French, the British and Germans were "very constructive, very helpful."

He said there will hopefully be another meeting next week "where we'll have some more definitive answers about how close we are to actually making progress."

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenkor said on X Thursday that progress was made toward a minerals deal with the United States.

"We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent, which paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine," she said.

She said there has been significant progress on details of the deal indicating the final deal "will be very beneficial to both countries."

The two countries intend to finalize the deal as soon as April 26.

The Chair of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada parliament said on X that Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff "may be inadvertently trying to push pro-Russian narratives" during the peace talks.

The Trump administration has made overtures to Russia while criticizing Ukraine in the peace talk process.

Responding to reporter questions, Rubio said if progress toward peace is being made the United States is prepared to engage as long as it takes but won't be involved indefinitely without progress.

He said he spoke with Russian foreign minister Lavrov and told him that the United States proposed an outline for peace to Ukraine but didn't specify to Lavrov what the outline details were.

US officials split on Ukraine truce prospects

Kharkiv, Ukraine (AFP) April 18, 2025 - Top US officials gave mixed signals about the prospect of a Ukraine ceasefire on Friday, bringing uncertainty to the peace process just as Russia abandoned a moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy targets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Washington would "move on" from peace talks unless it saw progress soon.

But speaking on a trip to Italy, US Vice President JD Vance said he was "optimistic" about ending the three-year war.

President Donald Trump has been pressing both Moscow and Kyiv to agree a truce, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between his administration and Russia.

One of the few commitments Trump had wrangled from Russia -- a temporary moratorium on striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure -- "expired" on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to an AFP question.

Moscow has kept up strikes on Ukraine, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more in attacks on the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, Ukrainian officials said.

After meeting European officials in Paris to discuss a ceasefire, Rubio said Washington needed to figure out soon whether a ceasefire was "doable in the short term".

"Because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on," he told reporters.

Moments later, Vance said he did not want to prejudge the negotiations, but declared he was "optimistic" about the chances of peace.

- 'Good Friday' missiles -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the latest attacks on his country, which came just days before Easter.

Kyiv earlier announced it had received the bodies of 909 soldiers from Russia.

"This is how Russia started Good Friday -- with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Shahed drones. A mockery of our people and cities," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Russia said it had hit "key drone production sites" and Ukrainian military airfields.

Since taking office, Trump has embarked on a rapprochement quest with the Kremlin that has alarmed Kyiv and driven a wedge between the United States and its European allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for a full and unconditional pause in the conflict, while the Kremlin has made a truce in the Black Sea conditional on the West lifting certain sanctions.

Trump has also repeatedly expressed anger and frustration at Zelensky in a marked break from policy under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The United States is pushing Ukraine into a deal that would give Washington sweeping access to its mineral resources.

Ukraine's prime minister will visit Washington next week for talks with top US officials aimed at clinching the minerals and resources deal by April 26, according to a US-Ukraine signed "memorandum of intent" published Friday.

Trump wants the deal -- designed to give the United States royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare minerals -- as compensation for aid given to Ukraine under Biden.

- Witkoff on 'Russian side' -

France hosted meetings between US and European officials in Paris on Thursday, saying the talks had launched a "positive process".

The meetings included French President Emmanuel Macron, Rubio and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

European officials had expressed dismay at being shut out from the peace process, while Ukraine has expressed concern that Witkoff -- one of Trump's closest allies -- is biased towards Russia.

Zelensky accused Witkoff on Thursday of adopting the "strategy of the Russian side," after the US envoy suggested a peace deal with Moscow hinged on the status of Ukraine's occupied territories.

"He is consciously or unconsciously, I don't know, spreading Russian narratives," Zelensky told journalists.

Witkoff told Fox News on Monday that a peace settlement depended on "so-called five territories" -- the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimea, that Russia claims to have annexed.

The Kremlin wants its claims over the regions to be recognised as part of any peace deal, a proposal that Ukraine has balked at. Moscow does not fully control any of them except for Crimea, which it seized in 2014.

Beijing on Friday denied giving any party in the Ukraine war lethal weapons, after Zelensky claimed he had "information" China was supplying arms to Russia.

"The Chinese side has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the conflict, and strictly controls dual-use items," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Ukraine announced on Friday it had sanctioned three Chinese companies.

Russia warns Germany against supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Moscow (AFP) April 17, 2025 - Russia said on Thursday it would treat Ukrainian strikes on transport infrastructure using German Taurus long-range missiles as "direct participation" in the conflict by Berlin.

The warning came after Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, said he was open to supplying them to Kyiv.

A Taurus "strike against any Russian facility of critical transport infrastructure... all of this would be regarded as direct participation of Germany in hostilities," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists.

The Kremlin issued a similar warning to Berlin on Monday, saying supplies of Taurus missiles risked further escalation in the more-than-three-years-old conflict.

Outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz had ruled out sending the missiles to Kyiv, but Merz said on Sunday he was open to the idea provided Germany agreed it with its European partners.

Britain has already said it will support Germany if it decides to send the missiles.

Russia has long criticised Western countries for supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine, arguing Kyiv uses them to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

Both the United States and the UK have supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.

However, Taurus missiles have a longer range and can strike targets up to 500 kilometres (310 miles) away.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, from Scholz's SPD, remained cautious on the issue at a party event in Hanover this week.

"There are good arguments for the delivery and use of Taurus missiles. And there are many arguments -- good arguments -- against it," he said.

Pistorius looks set to retain his post in Germany's new government due to be sworn in on May 6, a coalition between the SPD and Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance.

However, other members of the SPD have been less equivocal.

"We have always been against it," Matthias Miersch, the party's general secretary, said on public television on Wednesday.

"I assume that we do not want to contribute to an escalation here, that we do not want to become a warring party," he said, echoing Scholz's long-held concerns.

