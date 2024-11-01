Anvil Secure and D-Orbit outline steps to advance satellite cybersecurity across mission operations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 27, 2025



Cybersecurity specialist Anvil Secure and the space logistics firm D-Orbit have jointly unveiled a comprehensive white paper addressing the application of cybersecurity measures throughout the lifecycle of satellite missions.

The new publication centers on D-Orbit's ION Satellite Carrier, describing operational stages and providing strategic direction for manufacturers of small satellites. The guide recommends specific mitigations including encryption of radio communications, thorough validation of hosted payloads, and robust firmware protection from build through orbital deployment.

Alberto Volpatto, Technical Director at Anvil Secure, emphasized the importance of integrating cybersecurity into established safety and reliability protocols, stating, "Space programs have always prioritized safety and reliability. This work is about making cybersecurity just as routine so product teams can focus on the controls that matter most."

The paper highlights methods for defending radio links, ensuring safe payload management, and maintaining hardware integrity to prevent tampering. Davide Avanzi, Head of Space Product Security for D-Orbit, commented, "ION is built for flexibility, which is why we've invested in processes that protect the platform while enabling hosted payloads and in-orbit experimentation. Our collaboration with Anvil reflects a shared commitment to bringing rigorous cybersecurity thinking into every phase of satellite operations."

Release of the white paper comes ahead of the ESTEC Security for Space Systems (3S) conference in the Netherlands, scheduled for November 4-6, 2025, where D-Orbit will organise the first European in-orbit capture-the-flag event with the mhackeroni team, supported by the ESA Security Cyber Centre of Excellence and the ESA Security Office.

Research Report:Knockin' on Space's Door



Related Links

Anvil Secure

Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

