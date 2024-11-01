China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

The new satellite mission focuses on validating multi-band and high-speed satellite communication technologies. According to China's National Space Administration, the launch marks the 602nd flight of the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring the reliability and significant payload capacity of China's heavy-lift launch vehicles. The Long March-5, the country's most powerful operational rocket, has previously facilitated major missions including lunar sample returns and Mars exploration.
As China accelerates satellite deployments, these technological advances play a crucial role in enabling high-speed, secure, and resilient broadband services across the globe. In October alone, China launched 18 additional communications satellites as part of its ambitious Spacesail Constellation project, aiming to create a broadband network rivaling other global satellite internet initiatives. The full first phase of the Spacesail network will consist of 648 satellites by the end of 2025, a strategic response to growing demand for always-on connectivity-a capability demonstrated during recent emergency responses to natural disasters, where satellites maintained vital communications in areas cut off from terrestrial networks.
Chinese telecom providers have already begun integrating space-based technologies into nationwide infrastructure. In recent years, companies like China Telecom and China Mobile have pioneered satellite-to-smartphone services, space-terrestrial fusion systems, and global messaging platforms, extending communication coverage even to previously inaccessible regions.
China's commitment to cutting-edge space communication technology is set to position the country at the forefront of next-generation networks, with a clear path toward leadership in 6G standards and beyond.
