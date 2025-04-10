Beijing slams Chinese recruits fighting for Russia claims

Zelensky said on Wednesday that Kyiv had details of 155 Chinese nationals who had been deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.
Asked about Zelensky's assertion on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry told "relevant parties" to "refrain from expressing irresponsible remarks".
"We would advise the relevant parties to recognise China's role correctly and clear-headedly," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing, without mentioning Ukraine or Zelensky by name.
China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the grinding three-year war despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.
Zelensky had said earlier accused Russia of "dragging China into this war," a claim dismissed by the Kremlin on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky was "wrong" to suggest Russia was dragging China into the Ukraine conflict.
"Partner, friend, and comrade. China has always taken a very balanced position, so Zelensky is wrong," he told reporters, including AFP.
Lin said Beijing "has always required that its nationals... avoid involving themselves in armed conflicts in any form".
"China is not a creator of or party to the Ukraine crisis. We are staunch supporters and active promoters of a peaceful resolution," he said.
burs-jbr/cad/phz
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks
Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters