US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

Lawmakers signed off on Dan Caine's nomination and promotion to four-star general in an early morning vote of 60 to 25 ahead of a two-week recess.
Trump's administration has dismissed a series of senior officers as part of a rare and major shakeup of top US military leadership that began shortly after he returned to office in January.
Democrats have sharply criticized the firings -- including of the previous Joint Chiefs chairman, General Charles "CQ" Brown -- accusing Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of seeking to ensure the military is led by people loyal to the president.
Caine sought to allay such concerns about his nomination during his confirmation hearing last week, pledging that he would "continue the traditions and standards of my oath of office and my commission as a nonpartisan leader who will always strive to do the right thing."
He said that guarding against politicization of the military "starts with being a good example from the top and making sure that we are nonpartisan and apolitical and speaking the truth to power every day."
"The nation and the Constitution all require a nonpartisan military," Caine said.
The president fired Brown in February, less than two years into his four-year term as chairman, which began under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden -- a move that cleared the way for Caine's nomination.
Other senior officers dismissed this year include the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, the general who headed the National Security Agency, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and three top military lawyers.
Hegseth has insisted that Trump is simply choosing the leaders he wants, but Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the traditionally apolitical US military.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks
Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters