Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025



Skyloom Global Corp. has finalized the production and shipment of 42 flight-grade optical communication terminals (OCTs) to York Space Systems, marking a critical contribution to the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer initiative.

Manufactured entirely within the U.S., the OCTs highlight Skyloom's expanding industrial capability and reinforce American leadership in scalable, advanced satellite communications infrastructure. The effort showcases how domestic innovation can meet the urgent demands of next-generation low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

"We are immensely proud that these optical communication terminals are proudly built right here in the United States," said Marcos Franceschini, co-founder and President of Skyloom. "We would like to extend our deepest thanks to Dirk Wallinger for his thought leadership and the entire team at York for their unwavering support, as well as to SDA for the opportunity to contribute this technology to the U.S. space program. SDA leadership has been instrumental not only in reshaping and strengthening the US Space Industrial base, but also the whole satellite industry. This achievement is not just a U.S. technical victory, but also a strong demonstration of American manufacturing capability to meet the rapid-growing demand of space technology and to support our national security interests."

York Space Systems, responsible for executing the spacecraft segment of SDA's transport layer, relies on strategic supplier partnerships to fulfill rapid production timelines. "York's ability to deliver for SDA at scale is made possible by a strong and reliable supply chain, supported by trusted partners like Skyloom," said Dev Rudra, Chief Supply Chain Officer at York. "Skyloom's successful delivery of these proven optical communication terminals ensures that our satellites are equipped with reliable, high-performance technology to meet mission demands. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing resilient, high-performance spacecraft on schedule, reinforcing York's role as a trusted provider for national security space missions."

This delivery milestone caps off years of Skyloom's focused effort to mature and scale OCT production. The company now ranks among the few in the global space sector capable of mass-producing such terminals entirely on U.S. soil. Skyloom is preparing a second tranche of 42 terminals for York's follow-on orbital segment, Plane 2.

