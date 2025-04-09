Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 9, 2025

The United States on Wednesday announced the approval of a $1.04-billion sale of up to 200 each of AIM-120C and AIM-120D air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Australia.

"The proposed sale will improve Australia's capability to meet current and future threats by protecting and increasing aircraft survivability," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

Australia has tied itself deeply to the US and Britain in a three-way defence pact called AUKUS, with one major provision a deal to buy American-made nuclear-powered submarines.

Canberra has sought reassurances that President Donald Trump still feels bound by the alliance, struck under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in February he had highlighted "bipartisan support" for AUKUS in a call with Trump.

"Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific," the DSCA said Wednesday, adding that "it is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability."

The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA on Wednesday provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction but is unlikely to oppose it.

MISSILE NEWS
