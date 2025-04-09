"The proposed sale will improve Australia's capability to meet current and future threats by protecting and increasing aircraft survivability," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
Australia has tied itself deeply to the US and Britain in a three-way defence pact called AUKUS, with one major provision a deal to buy American-made nuclear-powered submarines.
Canberra has sought reassurances that President Donald Trump still feels bound by the alliance, struck under his predecessor Joe Biden.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in February he had highlighted "bipartisan support" for AUKUS in a call with Trump.
"Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific," the DSCA said Wednesday, adding that "it is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability."
The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA on Wednesday provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction but is unlikely to oppose it.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks
Russian strike kills 16 in Ukraine leader's home city, children among dead
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Germany says adding explosive drones to weapons arsenal
US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NATO chief says China military expansion 'staggering'
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters