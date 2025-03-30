Military Space News
 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Mar 30, 2025

SES and Singapore-based SpeQtral have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop a new Optical Ground Station (OGS) aimed at facilitating long-distance satellite-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) between Europe and Asia.

This agreement sets the stage for both companies to link their current and future QKD satellite networks through a shared, interoperable OGS. The goal is to improve access and scalability of quantum-safe communications for users across Asia, Europe, and future-connected ground infrastructure worldwide. Once operational, this OGS will be integrated with Singapore's fibre-based QKD infrastructure to support seamless connectivity between terrestrial and space-based quantum networks, advancing global QKD capability.

By pooling their technological resources, SES and SpeQtral aim to lower the costs associated with building quantum communication systems, resolve current limitations in long-haul QKD availability, and ease the adoption of such technologies on a global scale.

The initial OGS is expected to be constructed in Singapore, home to a growing quantum technology sector supported by initiatives like the National Quantum Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

With fibre-based QKD networks gaining traction in metropolitan areas, a satellite overlay is essential for bridging these regional nodes into a cohesive global framework. Satellites operating in Sun-Synchronous Orbits at roughly 500 kilometers altitude can provide the global reach necessary to support secure communications in the emerging quantum era.

SES leads the EAGLE-1 initiative in partnership with various European entities to pioneer long-range QKD capabilities. Supported by the European Space Agency and the European Commission, EAGLE-1 encompasses both satellite and terrestrial infrastructure, reinforcing Europe's strategy to lead in quantum-secure technology.

Meanwhile, SpeQtral is advancing its SpeQtre and SpeQtral-1 missions, with backing from Singapore's Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn). The SpeQtre satellite, a Singapore-UK collaboration slated for launch later this year, features SpeQtral's space-qualified quantum-optics system to facilitate quantum key generation in orbit. OSTIn's support continues to enable companies like SpeQtral to establish cross-border partnerships and enhance Singapore's role in shaping the quantum-secure future.

The MoU was formally signed by both companies' CEOs in Betzdorf, Luxembourg, during the official visit of Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Grand Duchy.

"Satellite-enabled Quantum Key Distribution is a fundamental technology for next-generation cyber security, allowing long-distance transmission of encryption keys. At SES we are delighted to bring our innovative expertise in developing secure, interoperable networked solutions, joining efforts with like-minded ecosystem partner SpeQtral in implementing the next milestone of our quantum-secure vision. The agreement allows SES to expand into non-EU markets and serve commercial customers, including facilitating secure exchanges between entities based across different geographies," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.

Chune Yang Lum, CEO of SpeQtral, commented: "Our partnership with SES represents a significant step towards realising commercially viable space-based QKD. It is important that we build on each other's expertise, to unlock synergies in this initial phase of enabling the interconnection of localised fibre-based quantum networks. By developing a shared OGS infrastructure, we are reducing costs and strengthening the foundation for a truly global quantum-secure network."

Mr Jonathan Hung, Executive Director at OSTIn added: "The collaboration between SpeQtral and SES marks a significant milestone in Singapore's quantum technology landscape that will strengthen secure global communications for the future. The partnership leverages SpeQtral's strengths as one of the first quantum key distribution (QKD) companies, together with SES's satellite QKD expertise and position of a global content and connectivity solutions provider - to make quantum communications more accessible worldwide and allow seamless services for end-users in Asia and Europe. We welcome more partnerships with companies to strengthen Singapore's position at the forefront of quantum communications innovation and commercialisation."

