Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 'Blood and kin': Mongolians reflect on Pope Francis's legacy
'Blood and kin': Mongolians reflect on Pope Francis's legacy
 By Unumunkh Jargalsaikhan
 Ulaanbaatar (AFP) April 25, 2025

Mongolia's microscopic Catholic community expressed sorrow and gratitude this week after the death of Pope Francis, remembering the pontiff's recent visit as a historic and deeply personal gesture of inclusion for one of the world's most remote populations of the faith.

The Argentine spiritual leader, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, became in September 2023 the first pope to set foot in the East Asian country where Buddhism is the dominant religion.

"He was a humble, graceful and peaceful person," said Bilegmaa Sukhbaatar, 62, a retired teacher who met the pontiff during his visit to her country.

"When I held his hands, I felt such virtuousness," she told AFP, recalling the moment with emotion.

"Losing him was devastating -- like losing a family member, blood and kin."

The late pope's four-day trip to Mongolia focused on interfaith dialogue, missionary outreach, and uplifting the Church's tiny community of just over 1,400 faithfuls nationwide.

A requiem mass was held on Wednesday evening at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in central Ulaanbaatar, the capital city, where a ritual table and a framed portrait of the pope surrounded by candles and lilies now stand in tribute.

Prayers for the pope's soul were led by Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar.

"For our tiny community in Mongolia, (the visit) meant a lot," Cardinal Marengo told AFP.

"The successor of Saint Peter paying attention to this small community meant that the efforts of many missionaries here -- the lives and sacrifices of many Mongolian faithful -- were appreciated by the head of the Catholic Church."

- 'Not about the numbers' -

Francis's appointment of Marengo as cardinal in 2022 and his decision to visit Mongolia the following year were seen as powerful affirmations of the pope's long-held emphasis on the "peripheries" -- communities far from the centres of power.

"Let's remember his inspirational words when he visited us," Marengo said. "To endure his legacy, I trust that the faithful of our community will be prepared."

During his visit to the sparsely populated nation, the pope celebrated Mass at Ulaanbaatar's Steppe Arena, visited its main Buddhist temple and called for harmony among faiths.

His homily urging Mongolian Catholics to "be close to the people, not distant" is still quoted in local parishes.

The pope's message resonated deeply with Sister Salvia, 70, a missionary nun who has served in Mongolia for over 15 years.

"For the Holy Father, each person is important. With his visit to this small community, he showed it's not about the numbers," she said.

Enkhjargal Enkhtsetseg, a 36-year-old electronics technician, also told AFP about the heartfelt impact of the pope's trip to her country.

"Since his visit was not long ago, Mongolian faithful felt very close to him," she said. "This news must have shocked many people."

- 'Utmost importance' -

Catholics were not the only Mongolians to honour the pope's legacy.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene wrote: "We deeply mourn the loss of this noble man, who humbly described himself as a 'Pilgrim of Hope'".

"Pope Francis was a close friend to the Mongolian people and the first pope to undertake a state visit to our country," he added.

Gandantegchinlen Monastery, Mongolia's main Buddhist centre, also extended its "deepest condolences" for the loss of Pope Francis, who they said had "dedicated his life to promoting unity, compassion and peace across humanity".

At the cathedral, the atmosphere was reverent and reflective, as mourners quietly lit candles and offered prayers.

"We have lost someone of utmost importance," said Narmandakh Purevsuren, 25, an office clerk.

"But the Holy Father will bless us with another great shepherd.

"As our Pope Francis has always said, let's try our best to be good faithful, and share trust, hope and love with our families and friends."

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
 Manila (AFP) April 21, 2025
 Church bells rang out across the Philippines early Monday evening as Asia's bastion of Catholicism mourned the death of Pope Francis. Residents in the capital were still processing the news. Some rushed to cathedrals to pray while others who spoke to AFP were not yet aware of his passing. Outside the Baclaran Church in metro Manila, 23-year-old Jeslie Generan said the reality of the pope's death was only just sinking in. "I was shocked because I had already read that he was OK, he was no lon ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences

 Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky
SUPERPOWERS
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 US approves $825 mn Stinger missile sale to Morocco
SUPERPOWERS
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
SUPERPOWERS
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Finland developing device to counter alleged Russian satellite jamming

 Saltzman details Space Force's international partnership strategy at Space Symposium

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
SUPERPOWERS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
SUPERPOWERS
China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 US urges France to take lead on European defense

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
SUPERPOWERS
Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future

 'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis

 At UN, tariff-targeted China denounces US 'bullying'

 As Dalai Lama approaches 90, Tibetans weigh future
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.