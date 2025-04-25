'Blood and kin': Mongolians reflect on Pope Francis's legacy



By Unumunkh Jargalsaikhan



Ulaanbaatar (AFP) April 25, 2025



Mongolia's microscopic Catholic community expressed sorrow and gratitude this week after the death of Pope Francis, remembering the pontiff's recent visit as a historic and deeply personal gesture of inclusion for one of the world's most remote populations of the faith.

The Argentine spiritual leader, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, became in September 2023 the first pope to set foot in the East Asian country where Buddhism is the dominant religion.

"He was a humble, graceful and peaceful person," said Bilegmaa Sukhbaatar, 62, a retired teacher who met the pontiff during his visit to her country.

"When I held his hands, I felt such virtuousness," she told AFP, recalling the moment with emotion.

"Losing him was devastating -- like losing a family member, blood and kin."

The late pope's four-day trip to Mongolia focused on interfaith dialogue, missionary outreach, and uplifting the Church's tiny community of just over 1,400 faithfuls nationwide.

A requiem mass was held on Wednesday evening at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in central Ulaanbaatar, the capital city, where a ritual table and a framed portrait of the pope surrounded by candles and lilies now stand in tribute.

Prayers for the pope's soul were led by Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar.

"For our tiny community in Mongolia, (the visit) meant a lot," Cardinal Marengo told AFP.

"The successor of Saint Peter paying attention to this small community meant that the efforts of many missionaries here -- the lives and sacrifices of many Mongolian faithful -- were appreciated by the head of the Catholic Church."

- 'Not about the numbers' -

Francis's appointment of Marengo as cardinal in 2022 and his decision to visit Mongolia the following year were seen as powerful affirmations of the pope's long-held emphasis on the "peripheries" -- communities far from the centres of power.

"Let's remember his inspirational words when he visited us," Marengo said. "To endure his legacy, I trust that the faithful of our community will be prepared."

During his visit to the sparsely populated nation, the pope celebrated Mass at Ulaanbaatar's Steppe Arena, visited its main Buddhist temple and called for harmony among faiths.

His homily urging Mongolian Catholics to "be close to the people, not distant" is still quoted in local parishes.

The pope's message resonated deeply with Sister Salvia, 70, a missionary nun who has served in Mongolia for over 15 years.

"For the Holy Father, each person is important. With his visit to this small community, he showed it's not about the numbers," she said.

Enkhjargal Enkhtsetseg, a 36-year-old electronics technician, also told AFP about the heartfelt impact of the pope's trip to her country.

"Since his visit was not long ago, Mongolian faithful felt very close to him," she said. "This news must have shocked many people."

- 'Utmost importance' -

Catholics were not the only Mongolians to honour the pope's legacy.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene wrote: "We deeply mourn the loss of this noble man, who humbly described himself as a 'Pilgrim of Hope'".

"Pope Francis was a close friend to the Mongolian people and the first pope to undertake a state visit to our country," he added.

Gandantegchinlen Monastery, Mongolia's main Buddhist centre, also extended its "deepest condolences" for the loss of Pope Francis, who they said had "dedicated his life to promoting unity, compassion and peace across humanity".

At the cathedral, the atmosphere was reverent and reflective, as mourners quietly lit candles and offered prayers.

"We have lost someone of utmost importance," said Narmandakh Purevsuren, 25, an office clerk.

"But the Holy Father will bless us with another great shepherd.

"As our Pope Francis has always said, let's try our best to be good faithful, and share trust, hope and love with our families and friends."

