Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 CENTCOM kills Al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist leader in Syria
CENTCOM kills Al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist leader in Syria
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 8, 2025

The U.S. military has killed a senior member of an Al-Qaida-affiliated terrroist group in Syria, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday.

Muhammad Abd-al-Wahhab al-Ahmad was killed Thursday in a U.S. CENTCOM airstrike, the exact location in Syria was not made public.

"U.S. forces in the Middle East remain postured to disrupt and defeat efforts by terrorists to plan, organize and conduct attacks," Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.

"We will continue to defend our homeland, warfighters, allies and partners throughout the region."

CENTCOM identified al-Ahmad as an "attack planner" with Ansar al-Islam, a military group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in March 2004.

According to the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations think tank, Ansar al-Islam, meaning Supporters of Islam, is a militant Islamic Kurdish separatist movement that seeks to reshape Iraq as an Islamic state and was reportedly formed in 2001 with support from al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden.

The air strike comes a little under two months since CENTCOM forces killed a senior ISIS member and key financier in a northern Syria raid on Aug. 19.

In late February, CENTCOM forces killed a senior military leader of the Al-Qaida-affiliated Hurras al-Din terrorist group in an airstrike in northwest Syria.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Trump wants Nobel but 'forgotten' peacemakers more likely, experts say
 Stockholm (AFP) Oct 2, 2025
 US President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants the Nobel Peace Prize when it is announced next week but experts predict he has little chance against those toiling on forgotten causes outside the limelight. The prestigious prize will be announced on Friday, October 10 but before that, Trump's assault on science is likely to stir debate when the laureates for the medicine prize are revealed on Monday, followed by daily announcements for the awards for physics, chemistry, literature, and economic ... read more
WAR REPORT
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
WAR REPORT
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
WAR REPORT
EU leaders plot defence boost in shadow of Denmark drones

 From Donbas to the desert: Mali Tuaregs borrow Ukraine's war tactics

 French navy responds to drone threat with jamming and a 'wall of steel'

 Denmark closes airspace to civilian drones amid rise in sightings
WAR REPORT
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
WAR REPORT
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
WAR REPORT
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
WAR REPORT
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military

 US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

 Estonia PM says Russia incursions aim to distract EU from Ukraine

 Trump's ego and 'Finnish solution' for Ukraine: ex-NATO chief's memoir
WAR REPORT
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.