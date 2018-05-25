Military Space News
 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sanaa (AFP) Sept 11, 2025

Israel's army said it had intercepted a missile on Thursday fired from Yemen, a day after Israeli forces carried out air strikes there that killed 35 people and wounded more than 130.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Israel.

But the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," Israel's army said on Telegram.

The Huthi armed forces' media operation in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, was hit by Israel Wednesday, along with a Huthi complex in Jawf province, the group said.

Thirty-five people died and 131 were wounded, Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi posted on X, adding it was not a final toll.

The toll included 28 dead and 113 wounded in Sanaa, and seven dead and 18 wounded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Alasbahi said.

It came after Huthis' prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials were killed as they attended a government meeting in the Sanaa area last month

- High-profile assassinations -

The killings were the most high-profile assassinations of Huthi officials during nearly two years of hostilities with Israel over the Gaza war.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said journalists working for the September 26 and al-Yaman newspapers were among those killed Wednesday at the "Moral Guidance Headquarters" in Sanaa.

The Israeli military also said it struck the armed forces' media operations, among other facilities.

The targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthis' military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime", an Israeli military statement said.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah television said the strikes in Jawf hit a Central Bank branch building in the city of Al-Hazm, wounding employees.

The Huthis said they fought back with air defences, without giving details.

On Sunday, a drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon airport in southern Israel, wounding one person.

Israeli strikes on rebel-held Yemen kill 35
Sanaa (AFP) Sept 10, 2025 - Israeli air strikes on Huthi-held Yemen killed 35 people and wounded more than 130 on Wednesday, the Iran-backed rebels said, days after their prime minister and half the cabinet died in a major attack.

The Huthi armed forces' media operation in Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, was hit in the attacks, along with a Huthi complex in Jawf province, the group said.

Israel has launched repeated attacks on Huthi targets during the Gaza war, as the Iran-backed rebels fire missiles and drones at Israel and Red Sea shipping, claiming solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Thirty-five people died and 131 were wounded, Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi posted on X, adding it was not a final toll.

The toll included 28 dead and 113 wounded in Sanaa, and seven dead and 18 wounded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Alasbahi said.

A large plume of grey smoke billowed above Sanaa as the strikes echoed across the city, which has been controlled by the Huthis for more than a decade.

- High-profile assassinations -

The Huthis' prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials were killed as they attended a government meeting in the Sanaa area last month.

The killings were the most high-profile assassinations of Huthi officials during nearly two years of hostilities with Israel over the Gaza war.

The latest air strikes come after a drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon airport in southern Israel on Sunday, wounding one person.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said journalists working for the September 26 and al-Yaman newspapers were among those killed at the "Moral Guidance Headquarters" in Sanaa.

The Israeli military also said it struck the armed forces' media operations, among other facilities.

The targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthis' military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime", an Israeli military statement said.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah television said the strikes in Jawf hit a Central Bank branch building in the city of Al-Hazm, wounding employees.

The Huthis said they fought back with air defences, without giving details.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Huthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel.

In response, Israel has carried out rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and the international airport in Sanaa.

MISSILE NEWS
