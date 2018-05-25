Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

The TATA Advanced Systems Maroc plant, located in the industrial zone of Berrechid, will build the WhAP 8x8 vehicles for Morocco's army and for export markets, the kingdom's official MAP news agency reported.
The inauguration, attended by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, follows an investment agreement signed between New Delhi and Rabat in September 2024.
"This facility... demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership," Singh said in a statement.
The facility is expected to produce up to 100 vehicles annually, with first deliveries in about 18 months, according to Moroccan media.
It is projected to generate 90 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, with output set to expand over time.
The WhAP (Wheeled Armoured Platform), an all-terrain vehicle, was first unveiled in India in 2023 and represents the country's ambitions to become a global arms exporter.
For Morocco, the project is part of a broader push to build a domestic defence industry, focusing on arms, ammunition, drones and aircraft maintenance.
Earlier this year, Turkish private defence firm Baykar also announced plans to open a Moroccan subsidiary for drone and military technology development.
