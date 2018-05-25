Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Rabat (AFP) Sept 23, 2025

A factory producing Indian infantry combat vehicles was inaugurated in Morocco on Tuesday, the two sides said, in a move underscoring the South Asian giant's widening defence footprint.

The TATA Advanced Systems Maroc plant, located in the industrial zone of Berrechid, will build the WhAP 8x8 vehicles for Morocco's army and for export markets, the kingdom's official MAP news agency reported.

The inauguration, attended by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, follows an investment agreement signed between New Delhi and Rabat in September 2024.

"This facility... demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership," Singh said in a statement.

The facility is expected to produce up to 100 vehicles annually, with first deliveries in about 18 months, according to Moroccan media.

It is projected to generate 90 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, with output set to expand over time.

The WhAP (Wheeled Armoured Platform), an all-terrain vehicle, was first unveiled in India in 2023 and represents the country's ambitions to become a global arms exporter.

For Morocco, the project is part of a broader push to build a domestic defence industry, focusing on arms, ammunition, drones and aircraft maintenance.

Earlier this year, Turkish private defence firm Baykar also announced plans to open a Moroccan subsidiary for drone and military technology development.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike
 New York (AFP) Sept 12, 2025
 Boeing workers at its St. Louis area defense factories will stay on strike after union members voted Friday to reject a new contract offer from the US aviation giant. The strike began August 4, involving some 3,200 workers in Missouri and Illinois represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837. This marks the third time that workers have rejected a company offer, and Boeing said in a statement that no further talks were scheduled for now. ... read more
MILPLEX
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
MILPLEX
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
MILPLEX
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing

 Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones

 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'

 U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise
MILPLEX
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
MILPLEX
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
MILPLEX
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting
MILPLEX
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'

 Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.