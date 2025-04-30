As the latest addition to China's second-generation data relay satellite system, Tianlian II-05 is designed to provide robust data relay and telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) services. It will support critical national missions, including manned spaceflight operations such as crewed spacecraft and space stations, as well as medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites. The satellite will also play a key role in providing TT&C coverage during spacecraft launches.
This mission marked the 572nd flight in the Long March rocket series, underscoring the sustained momentum of China's launch operations and its continued investment in space infrastructure development.
China Daily
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
