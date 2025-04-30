China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 30, 2025



China has launched the Tianlian II-05 satellite into orbit, marking a new step in enhancing the country's space-based communication and tracking capabilities. The satellite lifted off at 11:54 pm Beijing Time on Sunday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province aboard a Long March 3B rocket and was successfully placed into its designated geosynchronous orbit.

As the latest addition to China's second-generation data relay satellite system, Tianlian II-05 is designed to provide robust data relay and telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) services. It will support critical national missions, including manned spaceflight operations such as crewed spacecraft and space stations, as well as medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites. The satellite will also play a key role in providing TT&C coverage during spacecraft launches.

This mission marked the 572nd flight in the Long March rocket series, underscoring the sustained momentum of China's launch operations and its continued investment in space infrastructure development.

