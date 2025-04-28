Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe
China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe
 By Nina LARSON
 Geneva (AFP) April 28, 2025

China is deploying a growing army of organisations masquerading as NGOs to monitor and intimidate rights activists at the UN, a new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium said on Monday.

Dubbed "China Targets", the fresh investigation involving 42 media organisations delves into the various tactics Beijing uses to silence critics beyond its borders.

One segment of the probe published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) deals with China's increasing offensive at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In particular, it focuses on the growing presence at the council of pro-China, government-organised non-governmental organisations, referred to as "Gongos".

Such groups crowd into council sessions to praise China and present glowing accounts of its actions that are largely at odds with UN and expert findings of widespread rights violations and repression.

A bombshell report published by former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in 2022 for instance cited possible "crimes against humanity" against China's Uyghur minority in the western Xinjiang region.

Other reports have highlighted the separation of Tibetan children from their families and the targeting of democracy activists in Hong Kong.

But when legitimate NGOs raise such issues at the council, Gongos often strive to disrupt the session and drown out their testimonies, the ICIJ said.

- 'Corrosive' -

An ICIJ analysis of 106 NGOs from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan registered with the UN found that 59 had close links to the government in Beijing or the Chinese Communist Party.

During a regular review of China's rights record before the council last year, attended by AFP, more than half of the NGOs granted a speaking slot were pro-government groups.

"It's corrosive. It's dishonest," Michele Taylor, who served as US ambassador to the Human Rights Council from 2022 until January this year, was quoted as saying in the report.

She decried a broader effort by Beijing "to obfuscate their own human rights violations and reshape the narrative".

Increasingly, the Beijing-controlled groups are also used to monitor and intimidate those planning to testify about alleged abuses, the investigation found.

The ICIJ and its partners said they spoke with 15 activists and lawyers focused on rights issues in China who "described being surveilled or harassed by people suspected to be proxies for the Chinese government".

Such incidents occurred both inside the UN and elsewhere in Geneva.

- 'We're watching' -

The report highlighted how a group of Chinese activists and dissidents were so fearful of Beijing's swelling presence at the council that they in March last year refused to set foot inside the UN buildings.

"Instead, they gathered for a secret meeting on the top floor of a nondescript office building nearby" with UN rights chief Volker Turk, the report said.

But suddenly, four people claiming to work with the Guangdong Human rights Association showed up asking about the meeting, to which they had not been invited.

Staff from the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) who were facilitating the meeting denied it was taking place.

The four left, but later, when two Uyghur participants left the office for a smoke, they reported that someone in a black car with tinted windows photographed them before people matching the description of the Guangdong group got into the vehicle and it pulled away.

Zumretay Arkin, vice president of the World Uyghur Congress, told ICIJ she believed the Guangdong group was sending a message from Beijing: "We're watching you... You can't escape us."

- 'Deadly reprisal' -

The activists had reason to be fearful.

Over a decade ago, activist Cao Shunli was detained as she attempted to travel to Geneva ahead of a China rights record review at the UN.

After being held for several months without charge, she fell gravely ill and died on March 14, 2014.

ICIJ said her death "stood out as a powerful warning shot", determining that the "deadly reprisal" had discouraged other activists from engaging with the UN.

A decade later, Chinese rights defenders are participating in UN activities at record low numbers, the investigation found.

At the same time, the number of Chinese NGOs registered with the UN has nearly doubled since 2018, it said.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
 Washington (AFP) April 24, 2025
 Donald Trump called Thursday on Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine, in a rare rebuke of the Russian leader after Moscow fired missiles and drones at Kyiv in the deadliest attack on the capital in months. The US president's direct appeal to Putin came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies to put Russia under more pressure to halt its invasion. Zelensky cut short a trip to South Africa to deal with the aftermath of the strikes, the latest in a wave of Russian aerial ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
SUPERPOWERS
Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office

 Russian missiles kill nine in Kyiv: Trump blames Zelensky for Putin being angry

 Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
SUPERPOWERS
Russia launches major drone attack on Ukraine despite 'productive' Vatican City Meeting

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says

 Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities
SUPERPOWERS
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
SUPERPOWERS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
SUPERPOWERS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 Spain awarded Israel defence firms 46 contracts since Gaza war: report

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
SUPERPOWERS
Crimea, territory at heart of US-Ukraine tensions

 'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump tells Putin after deadly Kyiv strike

 Chinese Catholics mourn Pope Francis, mull Church's future

 'The voice of god': Filipinos wrestle with death of Pope Francis
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.