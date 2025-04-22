Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 China says expects 'in-depth' talks during Iran FM visit
China says expects 'in-depth' talks during Iran FM visit
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 22, 2025

Beijing on Tuesday said it expected "in-depth" talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to China this week, adding the two countries would work on "deepening political mutual trust".

"Both sides will have in-depth exchanges on China-Iran bilateral relations and international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

The visit to China by Tehran's top diplomat comes ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi previously visited China, which was a signatory to a since-abandoned 2015 agreement that reigned in Tehran's nuclear programme, in December.

China is Iran's largest commercial partner and the main buyer of its oil, with Tehran still under crushing US sanctions.

Around 92 percent of Iranian oil heads towards China, according to Iranian media, and is often sold at a considerable discount.

In 2021, Tehran and Beijing signed a comprehensive 25-year strategic agreement covering energy, security, infrastructure and communications among other areas.

China on Tuesday hailed its "traditional friendship" with Iran.

"The two countries have maintained mutual respect, trust, and support, promoting the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and contributing to regional and global peace and stability," Guo said.

The 2015 accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was also signed by four other permanent UN Security Council members -- Britain, France, Russia, and the United States -- along with Germany and the European Union.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, during his first term, which prompted Iran to breach its terms a year later.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has called for nuclear talks with Tehran while at the same time threatening military action.

Western nations have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.

The Iranian foreign ministry said earlier this week that Araghchi's visit would start on Tuesday, though China said it would be on Wednesday.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iranian press trumpet strength in ongoing US talks
 Tehran (AFP) April 20, 2025
 Iranian media portray Tehran as holding a strong position after Saturday's nuclear talks with the United States, ahead of further discussions in Oman in the coming days. "Iran's military might has forced America to negotiate," headlines the Kayhan newspaper, whose editorial line has long opposed any compromise or negotiations with the United States. The conservative daily has adopted a more conciliatory tone in recent days as the two countries - foes since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolut ... read more
NUKEWARS
Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky

 Zelensky tells NATO chief Ukraine has 'acute' need of air defences

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Yemen's Huthi media says US air strikes hit Sanaa

 Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

 US approves $825 mn Stinger missile sale to Morocco

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin
NUKEWARS
Changing face of war puts Denmark on drone offensive

 Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year
NUKEWARS
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

 US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis

 Trace wins major Army network contracts worth $373M
NUKEWARS
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
NUKEWARS
US urges France to take lead on European defense

 China says 'never provided lethal weapons' to parties in Ukraine war

 Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China
NUKEWARS
Macron to meet Rubio, Witkoff amid transatlantic tensions

 US-China: the clash of the titans

 Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach

 Rubio: U.S. 'done' with Ukraine-Russia peace talks if progress not made`
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.