Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
China urges Germany to 'stop smearing and vilifying' it in spy case
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) April 30, 2025

China on Wednesday warned Germany against "smearing and vilifying" it after a former aide to a scandal-hit lawmaker from the far-right AfD party was charged over spying on behalf of Beijing.

The alleged spy, named by prosecutors as Jian G., is suspected of working with Chinese intelligence since 2002, including while he was an aide to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Maximilian Krah between 2019 and 2024.

"We urge the German side to stop smearing and vilifying China, and to take concrete actions to uphold the positive momentum in the development of bilateral relations," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"The so-called 'China espionage threat' is purely fabricated and malicious slander," Guo said, adding China "has always upheld the principles of mutual respect".

Krah was the party's top candidate in last year's European elections, but was excluded from its delegation after comments in which he minimised the crimes of the Nazis' notorious SS.

Krah has since been welcomed back into the AfD fold and was elected as an MP in the German parliament in February's snap general election.

Prosecutors said Jian G., a German national, used his job as Krah's assistant to "gather information on the deliberations and decisions of the European parliament" for Chinese intelligence, including "procuring more than 500 documents, some of which had been classified as particularly sensitive".

He is also suspected of gathering intelligence on leading AfD politicians and spying on Chinese dissidents in Germany.

This included posing as an opponent of the Chinese government on social media in order to gain contacts in the opposition scene.

The European Parliament, which had listed Jian Guo as an accredited assistant to Krah, moved to suspend the aide after his arrest in April 2024.

Prosecutors said a Chinese national named as Yaqi X. has also been charged with helping Jian G. to access information on flights and passengers at Leipzig Airport.

She worked at a company which provided the airport with logistics services.

The information she passed on focused on flights transporting defence equipment and "people with links to a German arms company".

At the time of her arrest in October, news site Der Spiegel reported that Yaqi X. had in particular targeted the arms giant Rheinmetall, which is involved in making Leopard tanks and which uses Leipzig airport for cargo flights.

Krah's various scandals have not dampened his political fortunes -- or indeed those of the AfD more widely.

In February's election the party had its best-ever performance, doubling its vote share to more than 20 percent and becoming the second-biggest group in parliament, with 152 seats out of a total of 630.

Facing Trump, Microsoft vows to protect Europeans' data
Brussels, Belgium (AFP) April 30, 2025 - Microsoft on Wednesday committed to boosting its presence in Europe and protecting European citizens' data against a backdrop of rising "geopolitical volatility".

The tech titan's pledges come as the return of President Donald Trump has upended the relationship between the United States and Europe, reversing decades of US policy.

Trump has taken umbrage over the European Union's rules against Big Tech -- dominated by US giants including Microsoft -- threatening retaliation against any moves.

But Microsoft President Brad Smith struck a positive note during a visit to Brussels.

"We are at a moment in time when business needs to be a bridge across the Atlantic," Smith said.

Microsoft is expanding its data centre operations in 16 European countries and help build an artificial intelligence "ecosystem" on the continent.

It also wants to establish partnerships with European cloud players. Currently, US tech firms -- Amazon, Google and Microsoft -- dominated the cloud market in Europe.

But Europe's dependence on US tech has been called into question since Trump's return and threats to impose tariffs, take over Greenland and cut support for Ukraine.

The worry is that Washington could use its tech dominance as a weapon in any standoff with Brussels if transatlantic ties, already strained, deteriorate further.

For example, Europeans worry access to US servers could possibly be cut if Trump, whose ties with tech titans have grown, opted to use this leverage.

Microsoft's Smith alluded to this scenario in a blog post published on Wednesday without ever naming Trump, describing it as "unlikely" to occur.

But, Smith vowed, if Microsoft was asked to suspend or cease cloud operations in Europe, it would "promptly and vigorously contest such a measure".

"We are committing today that if any government anywhere in the world ever issues an order that seeks to compel Microsoft to suspend or cease operations and support for Europe out of our data centres here, we will go to court," Smith said in Brussels.

"We appreciate that it is a real concern of people across Europe," he added.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
S. Korea says DeepSeek transferred data to Chinese company without consent
 Seoul (AFP) April 24, 2025
 Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek was transferring personal data to a cloud services platform without users' consent while it was still available for download, South Korea's data protection authority said on Thursday. The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said the information, which included device, network and user inputs in AI prompts, was transferred to servers at Beijing platform Volcano Engine. DeepSeek's R1 chatbot stunned investors and industry insiders in Janua ... read more
CYBER WARS
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 L3Harris boosts US defense with expanded satellite facility in Indiana

 Ukraine ready to buy 'at least' 10 Patriot systems from US: Zelensky
CYBER WARS
'Destroyed a whole family': Kyiv teens mourn friend killed in Russian strike

 US approves $1.33 bn missile sale to Poland

 Israel says Beirut strike targeted Hezbollah store of 'precision-guided missiles'

 Iran's defence, missiles not part of US nuclear talks says foreign office
CYBER WARS
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March

 Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
CYBER WARS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
CYBER WARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
CYBER WARS
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact

 German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push

 Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees

 Conflicts spur 'unprecedented' rise in military spending
CYBER WARS
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin

 Confidence in NATO security guarantees plunges in Finland: survey

 China deploys army of fake NGOs at UN to intimidate critics: media probe

 US military envoy in Argentina for 'regional security' talks
CYBER WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.