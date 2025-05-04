Chinese president to visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin

The visit coincides with heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over swingeing US trade tariffs and Putin's order for a three-day truce in Ukraine, to coincide with Russia's World War II Victory Day on May 9.
Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits partnership" weeks before Putin announced his Ukraine offensive in February 2022, and the two countries have since expanded their trade and military ties in an alliance that has worried the West.
The Russian president's office said Xi would hold bilateral talks with Putin on "developing partnerships and strategic ties" and on "issues on the international and regional agenda".
"The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents," it added.
In an interview with state television aired on Sunday, Putin said Russia's and China's interests were "aligned".
"They are truly strategic in nature, profound," Putin said of relations with Beijing.
Putin has ordered a temporary halt in fighting in neighbouring Ukraine from May 8 to 10, a move which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as theatrics.
China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year conflict, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.
Zelensky in April accused China of supplying arms to Russia, and alleged Beijing knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces.
Beijing has called allegations of its involvement in the conflict "irresponsible remarks".
On Sunday, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry emphasised the country's historic and strategic ties with Russia at a time when "the international order is undergoing profound adjustments".
- Oppose 'bullying acts' -
"China and Russia will further strengthen close collaboration in multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries," Chinese state television CCTV quoted the spokesman as saying.
"(They will) unite the vast global South, lead global governance in the correct direction, firmly oppose unilateralism and bullying acts, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation."
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of up to 145 percent on many US imports from China. Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.
Turning to the Second World War, the Chinese spokesman said: "As the two main battlefields of World War II in Asia and Europe, China and Russia made tremendous sacrifices and great historical contributions to winning the World Anti-Fascist War."
In addition to Xi, a score of other leaders are expected to attend a military parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, including Russia's traditional allies.
The Kremlin has drawn parallels between its offensive against Ukraine and its World War II fight against Nazi Germany.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
US says China satellite company aiding attacks by Yemen's Huthis
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence
Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday
Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade
Zelensky calls for fair peace with no 'rewards' for Putin
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters