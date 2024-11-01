Military Space News
 Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment
illustration only

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 16, 2025

The threat from hostile and uncooperative drones has shifted from a future concern to a current operational challenge as low-cost unmanned systems spread among adversaries and place U.S. forces, partners and critical infrastructure at risk. AiON, a counter unmanned aerial system command and control system developed by Northrop Grumman, is being positioned as a response to this threat landscape through a recent Defense Innovation Unit prototype project.

In a recent live fire event, AiON completed a prototype effort with the Defense Innovation Unit and demonstrated multiple counter drone functions under operationally realistic conditions. Following this performance, any U.S. Department of War organization is now authorized to issue a follow-on production transaction for AiON without additional competition under the terms of the DIU effort.

AiON underwent testing at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, where evaluators examined the system's use of advanced decision aids and fully autonomous engagements against a range of targets. During four engagements, the system detected, tracked, identified and engaged both simulated and live unmanned targets. Test reporting credits AiON with neutralizing these threats while maintaining engagement control through its automated decision support tools.

Northrop Grumman highlights that the system also incorporates safety measures designed to protect friendly aircraft, including features for avoiding friendly air tracks during engagements. AiON's command and control architecture allows operators to supervise and control multiple defended locations from remote positions, supporting centralized or distributed operations as needed. Its open, modular design supports the integration of new application programming interfaces, sensors and effectors so that the system can be configured against different categories of unmanned aerial threats and updated as those threats change over time.

"Northrop Grumman rapidly developed AiON to meet the urgent needs of the U.S. military," said Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager, command and control and weapons integration at Northrop Grumman. "With AiON's strong performance at Yuma we've demonstrated our ability to innovate and quickly deliver proven capabilities into the hands of our warfighters."

With the DIU prototype now complete and the authority for follow-on production in place, Northrop Grumman is preparing for potential AiON fielding both within the United States and with allied customers. "We see significant future opportunities to partner with other customers and allies who recognize the critical need for innovative solutions like AiON," Todorov said.

AiON was granted a prototype agreement through DIU's competitive commercial solutions opening process, which included a standard cost-sharing arrangement between the government and Northrop Grumman.

