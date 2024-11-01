Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official



by AFP Staff Writers



Port Sudan, Sudan (AFP) Dec 7, 2025



A paramilitary drone attack on the army-held town of Kalogi in Sudan's South Kordofan state hit a kindergarten and a hospital, killing dozens of civilians, a local official told AFP on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, involved three strikes, "first a kindergarten, then a hospital and a third time as people tried to rescue the children", Essam al-Din al-Sayed, head of the Kalogi administrative unit, told AFP using a Starlink connection.

He blamed the assault on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Since April 2023, the army and the paramilitary RSF have been locked in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 12 million.

Independent verification of reports from the Kordofan region remains difficult due to spotty communications, restricted access and ongoing insecurity.

The UN children's agency said the attack killed more than 10 children aged between five and seven, while the army-aligned foreign ministry put the overall death toll at 79, including 43 children.

"Killing children in their school is a horrific violation of children's rights," said UNICEF Representative for Sudan Sheldon Yett, urging all sides to halt their attacks and allow humanitarian access.

Following their late-October capture of El-Fasher -- the army's last stronghold in western Sudan -- the RSF has pushed eastward into the oil-rich Kordofan region, which is divided into three states.

More than 40,000 people have fled the region in the past month, according to the UN.

Analysts say the paramilitary offensive aims to break the army's final defensive arc around central Sudan and set the stage for attempts to retake major cities, including the capital Khartoum.

