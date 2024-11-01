Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop

Pope Leo XIV appointed Francis Li Jianlin to replace Joseph Zhang Weizhu under a controversial deal with China on the appointment of bishops, the Vatican statement said.
It said Zhang Weizhu had resigned.
According to Catholic newspaper The Tablet, Li Jianlin was one of two people "elected" bishops by Chinese authorities unilaterally in the week after Pope Francis's death in April.
The Vatican is unable to ratify appointments of bishops during the power vacuum caused by the death of a pope.
The appointment in the city of Xinxiang in the northern Henan province was "particularly contentious" because the Vatican had recognised Zhang Weizhu as the legitimate bishop of the diocese, The Tablet said.
Zhang Weizhu is a member of the "underground" Chinese Catholic Church, which is not recognised by the Chinese government.
He was detained most recently in May 2021 and remains in custody without trial, according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.
The Vatican gave no details of his whereabouts.
The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations because the Holy See recognises Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own territory.
However, they agreed in a historic deal in 2018 to let both sides have a say in the naming of bishops in China, home to about 12 million Catholics.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
What is Taiwan's T-Dome?
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
Northrop Grumman debuts Project Talon autonomous combat wingman
Germany launches specialised anti-drone police unit
Indian authorities deploy drones to track killer wolves
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force
European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
|
NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal
NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
Putin visits India for defence, trade talks
Arms makers see record revenues as global tensions fuel demand
Trump says Venezuela anti-drug operations 'by land' to begin 'soon'
NATO chief hails Trump efforts to end fighting in Ukraine; Rubio expected to skip NATO talks next week
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
G20 grapples with splintering world order
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters