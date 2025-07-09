Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
illustration only
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jul 09, 2025

In a strategic move to reinforce India's space sovereignty in the quantum era, Space TS and Synergy Quantum have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop the nation's first indigenous quantum-secure satellite systems and supporting technologies.

This collaboration unites Space TS's expertise in satellite systems engineering with Synergy Quantum's leadership in post-quantum cybersecurity. The alliance aims to create a robust, sovereign infrastructure resistant to threats posed by emerging quantum computing capabilities.

Together, the two firms will co-develop advanced satellite platforms and mission architectures embedded with next-generation post-quantum cryptography and secure communications frameworks. The resulting technologies will include quantum-secure satellite payloads, encrypted communication channels immune to quantum attacks, and autonomous mission systems incorporating AI and quantum-safe control mechanisms.

The partnership's objectives also extend to quantum-resilient orbital transfer vehicles, secure drone operations linked to satellite systems, and embedded cybersecurity across both ground segment and spaceborne platforms. A key deliverable will be the deployment of secure satellite swarms and 'tip and cue' systems optimized for real-time coordination and national security applications.

As quantum computing threatens conventional cryptographic algorithms, post-quantum encryption is rapidly becoming essential. Shor's Algorithm, for example, could render current satellite communication protocols obsolete. The integration of quantum-safe encryption ensures continuity, confidentiality, and integrity across critical space operations.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Synergy Quantum to build a secure and sovereign future for India's space infrastructure," said Mr. Ashok Saxena, Founder and CEO of Space TS. "As satellites become the backbone of national communications, surveillance, and data systems, protecting telemetry, uplinks, downlinks, and command channels from future quantum threats is essential to ensuring mission integrity and national security. With Synergy Quantum's proven expertise in post-quantum cryptography and secure embedded systems, this collaboration will drive the development of fully indigenous and quantum-resilient space technologies that reinforce India's self-reliance and global leadership."

"We are proud to partner with Space TS in advancing India's next generation of secure and autonomous space systems," said Mr. Jay Oberai, Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum. "Their deep expertise in space systems engineering, mission planning, and payload integration aligns perfectly with our strengths in post-quantum cryptography and embedded cybersecurity. As quantum computing threatens to render traditional encryption obsolete, this collaboration enables us to implement robust quantum-safe encryption, and advanced authentication protocols-fortifying India's space infrastructure against future cyber threats and ensuring long-term mission assurance."

The alliance is expected to deliver significant national benefits, including accelerated production of secure space technologies, enhanced autonomous mission capabilities, and greater resilience against cyber threats. It also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by emphasizing self-reliance and indigenous innovation in critical technology sectors.

By uniting advanced space engineering with quantum-secure encryption, Space TS and Synergy Quantum aim to safeguard India's strategic assets and elevate the nation's standing in the global space and cybersecurity domains.

Related Links
 Synergy Quantum
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
 Paris, France (SPX) Jun 21, 2025
 Eutelsat and France's Ministry of the Armed Forces have formalized a major agreement aligned with the national NEXUS (Neo-Espace pour de multiples Usages Securises) program, aimed at modernizing military satellite communications through civilian-military integration. Signed during the Paris Airshow, the deal reflects France's strategic decision to bolster space-based defense capabilities without waiting for the full deployment of the European IRIS initiative, which France has supported since its 2 ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals

 NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

 Canada turns to drones for reforestation after wildfires

 First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

 Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy

 Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office

 German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

 Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead

 Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.