Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

This collaboration unites Space TS's expertise in satellite systems engineering with Synergy Quantum's leadership in post-quantum cybersecurity. The alliance aims to create a robust, sovereign infrastructure resistant to threats posed by emerging quantum computing capabilities.
Together, the two firms will co-develop advanced satellite platforms and mission architectures embedded with next-generation post-quantum cryptography and secure communications frameworks. The resulting technologies will include quantum-secure satellite payloads, encrypted communication channels immune to quantum attacks, and autonomous mission systems incorporating AI and quantum-safe control mechanisms.
The partnership's objectives also extend to quantum-resilient orbital transfer vehicles, secure drone operations linked to satellite systems, and embedded cybersecurity across both ground segment and spaceborne platforms. A key deliverable will be the deployment of secure satellite swarms and 'tip and cue' systems optimized for real-time coordination and national security applications.
As quantum computing threatens conventional cryptographic algorithms, post-quantum encryption is rapidly becoming essential. Shor's Algorithm, for example, could render current satellite communication protocols obsolete. The integration of quantum-safe encryption ensures continuity, confidentiality, and integrity across critical space operations.
"We are pleased to collaborate with Synergy Quantum to build a secure and sovereign future for India's space infrastructure," said Mr. Ashok Saxena, Founder and CEO of Space TS. "As satellites become the backbone of national communications, surveillance, and data systems, protecting telemetry, uplinks, downlinks, and command channels from future quantum threats is essential to ensuring mission integrity and national security. With Synergy Quantum's proven expertise in post-quantum cryptography and secure embedded systems, this collaboration will drive the development of fully indigenous and quantum-resilient space technologies that reinforce India's self-reliance and global leadership."
"We are proud to partner with Space TS in advancing India's next generation of secure and autonomous space systems," said Mr. Jay Oberai, Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum. "Their deep expertise in space systems engineering, mission planning, and payload integration aligns perfectly with our strengths in post-quantum cryptography and embedded cybersecurity. As quantum computing threatens to render traditional encryption obsolete, this collaboration enables us to implement robust quantum-safe encryption, and advanced authentication protocols-fortifying India's space infrastructure against future cyber threats and ensuring long-term mission assurance."
The alliance is expected to deliver significant national benefits, including accelerated production of secure space technologies, enhanced autonomous mission capabilities, and greater resilience against cyber threats. It also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by emphasizing self-reliance and indigenous innovation in critical technology sectors.
By uniting advanced space engineering with quantum-secure encryption, Space TS and Synergy Quantum aim to safeguard India's strategic assets and elevate the nation's standing in the global space and cybersecurity domains.
