 First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2025

The first prototype of Airbus' SIRTAP tactical uncrewed aerial system has completed assembly and is now set to begin a comprehensive ground-test campaign at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Getafe, Spain.

Over the coming months, the prototype will undergo extensive testing, including structural checks, validation of key components, and software trials. The series of evaluations will culminate in a first flight planned for late 2025 at Spain's CEUS (Unmanned Systems Test Centre), operated by the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) in Huelva.

The SIRTAP's subsequent flight-test program will run throughout 2026 at CEUS and will be critical for securing airworthiness type certification. These milestones are aimed at ensuring that the aircraft adheres to stringent safety and performance standards, paving the way for its delivery to the Spanish Armed Forces in 2027.

"This new technical achievement for SIRTAP demonstrates Airbus' agility to drive technological innovation with our aerospace industry partners in a timely manner in accordance with our vision," said Jean-Brice Dumont, Head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space. "Designed and manufactured in Spain, SIRTAP will strengthen national sovereignty and will be a benchmark in the tactical unmanned aerial systems segment worldwide. It is another important brick in our ambition to shape a European ecosystem in defence aerospace."

Spain's Ministry of Defence placed an order in November 2023 for nine complete SIRTAP systems, each composed of three remotely piloted aircraft and a ground-control station. This acquisition will supply 27 drones and nine ground stations to enhance Spain's tactical capabilities. Airbus will also provide two operator simulators, which have passed the Critical Design Review phase, confirming their finalized architecture and design.

SIRTAP exemplifies a strategic investment in domestic innovation and industrial partnerships. Its ITAR-free design makes it suitable for international markets, and the program's future roadmap includes potential variants such as a naval version and weaponized configurations, further expanding its utility and industrial impact.

 Airbus
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

